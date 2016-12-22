One of Us
Life and death in Duterte’s war on drugs
One afternoon in September, I took a walk along the Manila waterfront, in the district of Tondo, where more than half a million people live in cinder-block homes with plywood doors and tin roofs. As I passed through the narrow alleys of the harbor slums, women nursed babies in doorways, kids scarfed down steaming bowls of rice, and families crouched over buckets of laundry. Young men were nearly absent from the streets. President Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs had begun, and thousands of Filipinos—mostly men—were being thrown in jail or killed with impunity. Tondo was among the hardest hit.
On one corner, a group of women were seated at a wooden table, playing bingo to raise money for a friend’s burial. I walked past them down a dark backstreet, and soon arrived at a one-room house where drying clothes framed the door. A petite woman with broad shoulders, who introduced herself as Leslyn, welcomed me and sat down on a low wooden bench at the back, laying her two-year-old on a pillow nearby. Cornflower-blue paint was peeling off the walls behind her. Floral curtains suggested a window, but they opened to reveal only more plaster.
Leslyn and her five children were all recovering from the flu. She told me that her youngest, the toddler by her side, had been crying and calling out “papa, papa,” in a feverish dream the night before. Her husband, Gilbert, had been a low-level drug runner, and he’d been shot dead around the corner a few weeks earlier.
Crystal meth, known here as shabu, has been simmering in Filipino cookhouses since the 1990s, but in recent years the trade has been growing. Shabu now arrives from China in the lining of suitcases or on ships that dock along the beaches of the country’s southern coast. More than 1.3 million Filipinos are addicted to shabu, one of the highest rates of use in the region.
Gilbert didn’t have a drug habit when Leslyn first fell in love with him, she told me. As they built a family, the children added new expenses and Gilbert’s working days stretched longer. Leslyn nodded toward a knot of wires by the door, and explained that Gilbert had made money as a black-market electrician, rigging cables to the city’s electric grid to steal power for the homes in the slums. He had also worked as a day-laborer at the piers, and had hauled vegetables at the Chinese market. On a good day, Gilbert brought home around 200 pesos, a little more than four American dollars.
“I’m working hard, I need a boost of energy, it’s nothing,” he’d tell Leslyn when she worried about the shabu. Gilbert couldn’t afford to buy much, so he worked as a runner, shuttling sachets of shabu between dealers and users. In exchange for the risk of peddling, he’d get a small stash of his own.
I asked Leslyn if Gilbert was nervous during Rodrigo Duterte’s presidential campaign last winter. Duterte, the longtime mayor of Davao City, the Philippines’ second largest city outside of Metro Manila, vowed to purge the country of criminals and dump their bodies in Manila Bay. “Forget the laws on human rights,” he told hundreds of thousands of supporters at a campaign rally in May. “You drug pushers, hold-up men and do-nothings, you better get out. Because I’d kill you.”
Leslyn smiled nervously. “Gilbert was trying to convince me to vote for Duterte,” she said. “He was promising an end to criminality and it drew me to him.”
In May, Duterte won the election with about 39 percent of the vote, fifteen points ahead of his closest opponent, and he immediately began a nationwide manhunt for so-called “drug personalities.” He encouraged civilians to murder addicts and dealers. Local officials and police compiled lists of suspected users and pushers, and authorities went through the slums knocking on doors. No one knew what evidence backed the lists, but suspects could either turn themselves in or risk being killed.
Six weeks later, three neighborhood officials came to Leslyn’s house. While she waited inside, the tall and wiry barangay (“district”) chairman spoke to Gilbert, and gave him twenty-four hours to surrender. At 10 a.m. the following day, Gilbert reported to the barangay hall to sign his pledge. “I, Gilbert Alicabo,” he repeated, raising his right hand, “will not engage in the drug trade.”
On the morning of August 10, about a month after Gilbert surrendered, he went to the barangay hall for a hearing on a year-old drug possession charge. He left the house in a royal blue T-shirt, with 30 pesos in his pocket, or 60 American cents.
Leslyn spread official-looking documents across the linoleum floor, as if preparing pieces of a puzzle. She handed me the missing person flyer she had drawn up when Gilbert didn’t return home that day, which shows Gilbert’s wide face grinning under a mass of floppy hair. Next, the report from the local precinct, saying that police had fatally shot Gilbert around 1 a.m. on August 12, two days later. The cops claimed they had killed him in self-defense, but Leslyn said Gilbert didn’t own a gun, much less the expensive, .45-caliber pistol cited in the report.
Last, Leslyn gave me a worn photo, showing Gilbert’s skinny corpse. A red gunshot wound, small and round as a currant, swelled between his ribs. “I don’t have power. Who am I? I’m just an ordinary person,” she told me. She added that, these days, she worries about her kids. “You look what happened to your father,” she said she tells them. “Someone can just kill you. It’s that easy.”
When I was in the Philippines, almost three months into Duterte’s term, the drug war had devolved into shoot-outs between civilians. More than four thousand five hundred people have been killed so far—most of them street-level players—and more than half of the deaths have been pinned on unknown vigilantes. More than eight hundred thousand users and dealers have turned themselves in, and the country’s forty-five certified rehab centers have been quickly overwhelmed by the demand. For those who surrender, like Gilbert, there is no guarantee of safety. Police interrogators press them for the names of other people involved in the trade, which makes them targets for dealers as well as for the government.
Despite the brutality of the drug war, Duterte’s approval rating remains above 85 percent, buoyed by millions of Filipinos who say they are tired of toothless politicians and corruption in government. Worn out by crime, and frustrated by empty promises of economic progress, Filipinos are willing to try anything, even a strongman.
Across Manila, I saw Duterte’s symbol, the thin outline of a clenched fist, emblazoned on storefronts and chrome bumpers, rickshaws and black T-shirts. He is popular even in Tondo. One young man I met, who had grown up in the slums, was wearing a bracelet on his left wrist engraved with Duterte’s name. As we walked along a main road, past vendors selling candy and women napping on parked motorbikes, I asked what the bracelet meant to him.
“It means,” he said, “he’s one of us.”
Ashley arrived for her prenatal appointment at Black Hills Obstetrics and Gynecology, in Rapid City, South Dakota, wearing a black zip-up hoodie and Converse sneakers.1 To explain her absence from work that morning — a Tuesday in April 2015 — she had told a co-worker that she was having “female issues.” She was twenty-five years old and eight weeks pregnant. She had been separated from her husband, with whom she had a five-year-old son, for the better part of a year. The guy who’d gotten her pregnant was someone she’d met at the gym, and he’d made it abundantly clear that he wanted nothing more to do with her. Ashley found herself hoping that the doctor would discover some kind of fetal defect, so that her decision would be easier. She glanced across the waiting room at a television playing a birth-control ad and laughed darkly. “Jesus, Lord, it would be so nice if someone just pushed me down a flight of stairs.”
In the exam room, she perched on the table with her feet crossed at the ankles, her blond hair brushing the back of her pink hospital gown. “I don’t know what’s available for me here,” she told her doctor, Katherine Degen, who sat facing her on a stool. “I figured nothing.”
Some names and identifying details have been changed.
“Big, fat zero, unfortunately,” Degen said, making a 0 with her fingers. The last doctor who provided abortions in Rapid City retired in 1986, three years before Ashley was born.
The baby was due in November, when Ashley, who was a nurse, hoped to be enrolled in a graduate program to become a nurse practitioner. Getting pregnant as a teenager had forced her to put that dream on hold, but she had thought that she was finally ready; she had even submitted her application shortly before the March 15 deadline. For the first time in her adult life, Ashley felt as if her plans were coming together. Then she missed her period.
It would be too difficult to attend school as a single mother of two, Ashley knew. She had made an appointment for three weeks from now at the nearest abortion clinic, in Billings, Montana, 318 miles away. But just a week and a half ago, her husband had said he wanted to get back together and offered to raise the child as his own. Was it a sign that she was meant to continue the pregnancy? As a rule, Ashley approached her problems with resolve. She was capable and tough; she liked shooting guns and lifting weights. She kept track of her stats and checked off her goals as she achieved them one by one. Yet the dilemma before her had shaken her confidence. She leaned back and turned to watch the ultrasound screen. The black-and-white image danced. A sharp, fast thumping emerged from the machine. As Degen removed the wand, Ashley wiped the corner of her eye.
Amount David Eilers, a 15-year-old Atlanta resident, earned last year from his lawn-mowing service:
David Eilers (Roswell, Ga.)
A Cumbrian owl left a powder-down imprint of its entire body on a window.
A man in Illinois modified a child’s Power Wheels car with a 160cc Honda engine, making it capable of traveling at 40 miles per hour, and a complaint was filed with the Federal Trade Commission over a company whose toys record children speaking and send the information to a defense contractor.
"It is an interesting and somewhat macabre parlor game to play at a large gathering of one’s acquaintances: to speculate who in a showdown would go Nazi. By now, I think I know. I have gone through the experience many times—in Germany, in Austria, and in France. I have come to know the types: the born Nazis, the Nazis whom democracy itself has created, the certain-to-be fellow-travelers. And I also know those who never, under any conceivable circumstances, would become Nazis."