Weekly Review
A Turkish police officer kills a Russian ambassador, an asylum seeker drives a truck through a Christmas market, and a 66-year-old albatross named Wisdom lays an egg
SIGN IN to access Harper’s Magazine
Need to create a login? Want to change your email address or password? Forgot your password?
1. Sign in to Customer Care using your account number or postal address.
2. Select Email/Password Information.
3. Enter your new information and click on Save My Changes.
Subscribers can find additional help here. Not a subscriber? Subscribe today!
A Turkish police officer kills a Russian ambassador, an asylum seeker drives a truck through a Christmas market, and a 66-year-old albatross named Wisdom lays an egg
Officials in Russia and Turkey announced that they had brokered a deal to end the four-year-long battle over Aleppo between the Syrian Army and antigovernment forces.[1] Syrian president Bashar al-Assad agreed to the evacuation of the last militia-held enclave in the city, and then his forces conducted executions, killing 82 civilians, including 13 children, and robbed and stripped evacuees who were on buses before forcing them back into the city.[2][3][4][5] It was reported that rebel soldiers torched evacuation buses, stranding an estimated 50,000 people in the enclave. “The worst massacre of the war could soon occur,” said an antigovernment leader.[6] Russia’s ambassador to Turkey was fatally shot in the back by an off-duty Turkish police officer during the opening of an art show called “Russia Through Turks’ Eyes,” and Russian president Vladimir Putin canceled plans to attend a play written by a Russian ambassador who had been assassinated in Tehran in 1829.[7] Russia deported an American accused of hacking into U.S. banks and stealing hundreds of millions of dollars, the FBI agreed with the CIA’s finding that Russia interfered with the U.S. election to get Donald Trump elected, and the Electoral College officially elected Trump the president of the United States.[8][9][10] Trump, who once asked whether Putin would become his “new best friend,” said that he did not need daily intelligence briefings because he is “like, a smart person,” and it was reported that three psychiatrists asked President Barack Obama to recommend Trump receive a full neuropsychiatric evaluation for symptoms including “an apparent inability to distinguish between fantasy and reality.”[11][12][13] Trump appointed an avid hunter as Secretary of the Interior, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced that it would extend permits allowing for the deaths of up to 4,200 bald eagles a year, and a bird in Seattle dropped a fish on a power line.[14][15][16]
In Woods Cross, Utah, an elderly couple died when the lights on their artificial Christmas tree malfunctioned, and in Berlin, a 23-year-old Tunisian asylum seeker drove a truck through a Christmas market selling Thuringian bratwurst, eggnog, and “lovingly crafted accessories,” killing 12 people.[17][18] FEMA’s Center for Domestic Preparedness discovered that it had mistakenly exposed more than 9,600 trainees to ricin, a lethal toxin that causes organ failure.[19] In Siberia, 49 people died after drinking hawthorn-scented bath lotion containing methanol, and 60 people applied to be on a Siberian survival show in which contestants must pay $165,000 to compete and sign a waiver acknowledging that they may be killed or raped.[20][21][22] A survey found that more than half of the residents of the former Soviet Bloc favored a return to an authoritarian government.[23] It was reported that police officers ordered a dog to attack an unarmed, naked man because the man was “clinching his fists and walking towards them,” a New Jersey state trooper was suspended for pulling over young women and asking them out on dates, and the U.K.’s transport secretary doored a cyclist.[24][25][26] A judge in British Columbia ruled that the Royal Canadian Mounted Police acted unlawfully when they arrested a man on suspicion of having heroin in his rectum because a jar of lotion in his car had a finger-sized scoop removed.[27] A five-year-old racehorse named Party Till Dawn tested positive for methamphetamine.[28]
In Austin, a woman was arrested for attempting to set fire to her home because her roommate was planning a party to which she was not invited, and in Achram, Nepal, a 15-year-old girl suffocated to death after she lit a fire in the small hut to which she had been banished for menstruating.[29][30] A 66-year-old albatross named Wisdom laid an egg.[31] Two female employees at a sex shop in San Bernardino fought off an armed robber by hurling dildos at him; an algebra teacher in Middleburg Heights, Ohio, was reprimanded for requiring that his 14-year-old students solve for the time it would take to send a nude photo; and two high-school freshmen in Omaha were charged with lewd conduct for giving their teacher turnovers frosted with their semen, which she then unknowingly ate.[32][33] Officials in New York City argued with state employees for more than 24 hours over which government should take possession of a one-antlered deer that later died of stress in Harlem, and Cuba offered to pay off its $276 million debt to the Czech Republic in bottles of rum.[34][35] The Nigerian Customs Service confiscated more than 2 tons of plastic rice from a smuggler who planned to sell it during the holiday season, a former UPS worker was arrested for leading a package-theft ring, and a family in Long Island that had ordered a toy plane as a Christmas present received a parcel containing a semi-automatic rifle and an Arizona man’s concealed-weapons permit. “It was not,” said the father, “Fisher-Price.”[36][37][38]
More from Winston Choi-Schagrin:
Weekly Review — July 21, 2015, 8:00 am
A man kills four Marines and a Navy sailor in Tennessee, the Islamic State’s chief singer-songwriter dies in an airstrike, and a squirrel is detained for stalking
From the July 2015 issue
Weekly Review — June 16, 2015, 8:00 am
Six Guantánamo Bay prisoners are transferred to Oman, an 800-person manhunt fails to catch two escaped convicts, and a runaway zoo elephant kills a 65-year-old man
Ashley arrived for her prenatal appointment at Black Hills Obstetrics and Gynecology, in Rapid City, South Dakota, wearing a black zip-up hoodie and Converse sneakers.1 To explain her absence from work that morning — a Tuesday in April 2015 — she had told a co-worker that she was having “female issues.” She was twenty-five years old and eight weeks pregnant. She had been separated from her husband, with whom she had a five-year-old son, for the better part of a year. The guy who’d gotten her pregnant was someone she’d met at the gym, and he’d made it abundantly clear that he wanted nothing more to do with her. Ashley found herself hoping that the doctor would discover some kind of fetal defect, so that her decision would be easier. She glanced across the waiting room at a television playing a birth-control ad and laughed darkly. “Jesus, Lord, it would be so nice if someone just pushed me down a flight of stairs.”
In the exam room, she perched on the table with her feet crossed at the ankles, her blond hair brushing the back of her pink hospital gown. “I don’t know what’s available for me here,” she told her doctor, Katherine Degen, who sat facing her on a stool. “I figured nothing.”
Some names and identifying details have been changed.
“Big, fat zero, unfortunately,” Degen said, making a 0 with her fingers. The last doctor who provided abortions in Rapid City retired in 1986, three years before Ashley was born.
The baby was due in November, when Ashley, who was a nurse, hoped to be enrolled in a graduate program to become a nurse practitioner. Getting pregnant as a teenager had forced her to put that dream on hold, but she had thought that she was finally ready; she had even submitted her application shortly before the March 15 deadline. For the first time in her adult life, Ashley felt as if her plans were coming together. Then she missed her period.
It would be too difficult to attend school as a single mother of two, Ashley knew. She had made an appointment for three weeks from now at the nearest abortion clinic, in Billings, Montana, 318 miles away. But just a week and a half ago, her husband had said he wanted to get back together and offered to raise the child as his own. Was it a sign that she was meant to continue the pregnancy? As a rule, Ashley approached her problems with resolve. She was capable and tough; she liked shooting guns and lifting weights. She kept track of her stats and checked off her goals as she achieved them one by one. Yet the dilemma before her had shaken her confidence. She leaned back and turned to watch the ultrasound screen. The black-and-white image danced. A sharp, fast thumping emerged from the machine. As Degen removed the wand, Ashley wiped the corner of her eye.
Ashley arrived for her prenatal appointment at Black Hills Obstetrics and Gynecology, in Rapid City, South Dakota, wearing a black zip-up hoodie and Converse sneakers.1 To explain her absence from work that morning — a Tuesday in April 2015 — she had told a co-worker that she was having “female issues.” She was twenty-five years old and eight weeks pregnant. She had been separated from her husband, with whom she had a five-year-old son, for the better part of a year. The guy who’d gotten her pregnant was someone she’d met at the gym, and he’d made it abundantly clear that he wanted nothing more to do with her. Ashley found herself hoping that the doctor would discover some kind of fetal defect, so that her decision would be easier. She glanced across the waiting room at a television playing a birth-control ad and laughed darkly. “Jesus, Lord, it would be so nice if someone just pushed me down a flight of stairs.”
In the exam room, she perched on the table with her feet crossed at the ankles, her blond hair brushing the back of her pink hospital gown. “I don’t know what’s available for me here,” she told her doctor, Katherine Degen, who sat facing her on a stool. “I figured nothing.”
Some names and identifying details have been changed.
“Big, fat zero, unfortunately,” Degen said, making a 0 with her fingers. The last doctor who provided abortions in Rapid City retired in 1986, three years before Ashley was born.
The baby was due in November, when Ashley, who was a nurse, hoped to be enrolled in a graduate program to become a nurse practitioner. Getting pregnant as a teenager had forced her to put that dream on hold, but she had thought that she was finally ready; she had even submitted her application shortly before the March 15 deadline. For the first time in her adult life, Ashley felt as if her plans were coming together. Then she missed her period.
It would be too difficult to attend school as a single mother of two, Ashley knew. She had made an appointment for three weeks from now at the nearest abortion clinic, in Billings, Montana, 318 miles away. But just a week and a half ago, her husband had said he wanted to get back together and offered to raise the child as his own. Was it a sign that she was meant to continue the pregnancy? As a rule, Ashley approached her problems with resolve. She was capable and tough; she liked shooting guns and lifting weights. She kept track of her stats and checked off her goals as she achieved them one by one. Yet the dilemma before her had shaken her confidence. She leaned back and turned to watch the ultrasound screen. The black-and-white image danced. A sharp, fast thumping emerged from the machine. As Degen removed the wand, Ashley wiped the corner of her eye.
Ashley arrived for her prenatal appointment at Black Hills Obstetrics and Gynecology, in Rapid City, South Dakota, wearing a black zip-up hoodie and Converse sneakers.1 To explain her absence from work that morning — a Tuesday in April 2015 — she had told a co-worker that she was having “female issues.” She was twenty-five years old and eight weeks pregnant. She had been separated from her husband, with whom she had a five-year-old son, for the better part of a year. The guy who’d gotten her pregnant was someone she’d met at the gym, and he’d made it abundantly clear that he wanted nothing more to do with her. Ashley found herself hoping that the doctor would discover some kind of fetal defect, so that her decision would be easier. She glanced across the waiting room at a television playing a birth-control ad and laughed darkly. “Jesus, Lord, it would be so nice if someone just pushed me down a flight of stairs.”
In the exam room, she perched on the table with her feet crossed at the ankles, her blond hair brushing the back of her pink hospital gown. “I don’t know what’s available for me here,” she told her doctor, Katherine Degen, who sat facing her on a stool. “I figured nothing.”
Some names and identifying details have been changed.
“Big, fat zero, unfortunately,” Degen said, making a 0 with her fingers. The last doctor who provided abortions in Rapid City retired in 1986, three years before Ashley was born.
The baby was due in November, when Ashley, who was a nurse, hoped to be enrolled in a graduate program to become a nurse practitioner. Getting pregnant as a teenager had forced her to put that dream on hold, but she had thought that she was finally ready; she had even submitted her application shortly before the March 15 deadline. For the first time in her adult life, Ashley felt as if her plans were coming together. Then she missed her period.
It would be too difficult to attend school as a single mother of two, Ashley knew. She had made an appointment for three weeks from now at the nearest abortion clinic, in Billings, Montana, 318 miles away. But just a week and a half ago, her husband had said he wanted to get back together and offered to raise the child as his own. Was it a sign that she was meant to continue the pregnancy? As a rule, Ashley approached her problems with resolve. She was capable and tough; she liked shooting guns and lifting weights. She kept track of her stats and checked off her goals as she achieved them one by one. Yet the dilemma before her had shaken her confidence. She leaned back and turned to watch the ultrasound screen. The black-and-white image danced. A sharp, fast thumping emerged from the machine. As Degen removed the wand, Ashley wiped the corner of her eye.
Ashley arrived for her prenatal appointment at Black Hills Obstetrics and Gynecology, in Rapid City, South Dakota, wearing a black zip-up hoodie and Converse sneakers.1 To explain her absence from work that morning — a Tuesday in April 2015 — she had told a co-worker that she was having “female issues.” She was twenty-five years old and eight weeks pregnant. She had been separated from her husband, with whom she had a five-year-old son, for the better part of a year. The guy who’d gotten her pregnant was someone she’d met at the gym, and he’d made it abundantly clear that he wanted nothing more to do with her. Ashley found herself hoping that the doctor would discover some kind of fetal defect, so that her decision would be easier. She glanced across the waiting room at a television playing a birth-control ad and laughed darkly. “Jesus, Lord, it would be so nice if someone just pushed me down a flight of stairs.”
In the exam room, she perched on the table with her feet crossed at the ankles, her blond hair brushing the back of her pink hospital gown. “I don’t know what’s available for me here,” she told her doctor, Katherine Degen, who sat facing her on a stool. “I figured nothing.”
Some names and identifying details have been changed.
“Big, fat zero, unfortunately,” Degen said, making a 0 with her fingers. The last doctor who provided abortions in Rapid City retired in 1986, three years before Ashley was born.
The baby was due in November, when Ashley, who was a nurse, hoped to be enrolled in a graduate program to become a nurse practitioner. Getting pregnant as a teenager had forced her to put that dream on hold, but she had thought that she was finally ready; she had even submitted her application shortly before the March 15 deadline. For the first time in her adult life, Ashley felt as if her plans were coming together. Then she missed her period.
It would be too difficult to attend school as a single mother of two, Ashley knew. She had made an appointment for three weeks from now at the nearest abortion clinic, in Billings, Montana, 318 miles away. But just a week and a half ago, her husband had said he wanted to get back together and offered to raise the child as his own. Was it a sign that she was meant to continue the pregnancy? As a rule, Ashley approached her problems with resolve. She was capable and tough; she liked shooting guns and lifting weights. She kept track of her stats and checked off her goals as she achieved them one by one. Yet the dilemma before her had shaken her confidence. She leaned back and turned to watch the ultrasound screen. The black-and-white image danced. A sharp, fast thumping emerged from the machine. As Degen removed the wand, Ashley wiped the corner of her eye.
Number of bat houses sold since 1986 by Bat Conservation International of Austin, Texas:
Bat Conservation International (Austin, Tex.)
Ten percent of Americans believe the Internet brings them closer to God, while 6 percent feel that it makes God more distant.
Peru launched its first nightly news broadcast in Quechua, the language of the Inca empire, and a judge in New Jersey ordered a newspaper not to cover a criminal case involving a five-year-old boy who brought drugs to school.
Subscribe to the Weekly Review newsletter. Don’t worry, we won’t sell your email address!
"It is an interesting and somewhat macabre parlor game to play at a large gathering of one’s acquaintances: to speculate who in a showdown would go Nazi. By now, I think I know. I have gone through the experience many times—in Germany, in Austria, and in France. I have come to know the types: the born Nazis, the Nazis whom democracy itself has created, the certain-to-be fellow-travelers. And I also know those who never, under any conceivable circumstances, would become Nazis."