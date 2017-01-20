|
Art, Sketch — January 20, 2017, 12:01 pm

Cut and Fold

A family detention center playset

By

Photography by the author

Photographs by the author

HarpersWeb-NovakFullHarpersWeb-Novak-CutFold-image2

Share
Single Page
Print Page

More from Jason Novak:

Art, Sketch October 19, 2016, 11:20 am

Angels in Aleppo

Art, Sketch September 14, 2016, 8:00 am

Self Help

From How to Be Perfect: An Illustrated Guide, with words by Ron Padgett and illustrations by Jason Novak.

Art, Sketch June 15, 2016, 10:58 am

The People’s Alarm

Get access to 165 years of
Harper’s for only $45.99

United States Canada

CATEGORIES

[Annotation]
[Appraisal]
[Appreciation]
[Ars Philosopha]
[Art]
[Browsings]
[Close Reading]
[Coda]
[Commentary]
[Context]
[Controversy]
[Conversation]
[Declamation]
[Diary]
[Dispatch]
[Editor's Note]
[Excerpt]
[From the Magazine]
[From the Vault]
[Harper's Finest]
[Harper's in the News]
[Heart of Empire]
[Honors]
[How-to]
[Links]
[Memento Mori]
[Mentions]
[Monday Gallery]
[Mr. Fish]
[New York Revisited]
[No Comment]
[Official Business]
[Online Exclusive]
[Personal and Otherwise]
[Perspective]
[Political Asylum]
[Postcard]
[Postcard]
[Précis]
[Public Record]
[Publisher's Note]
[Quotation]
[Reading Journal]
[Readings]
[Satire]
[Sentences]
[Six Questions]
[Sketch]
[Sketch]
[Special Feature]
[Studio Window]
[Suggestion]
[Supplemental Listening]
[Supplemental Reading]
[The Anti-Economist]
[Theory]
[Washington Babylon]
[Weekly Review]

THE CURRENT ISSUE

Harpers-Magazine-February-2017-2

February 2017

Remainers

= Subscribers only.
Sign in here.
Subscribe here.

By

JB & FD

= Subscribers only.
Sign in here.
Subscribe here.

By

Blood and Soil

= Subscribers only.
Sign in here.
Subscribe here.

By

A Grim Fairy Tale

= Subscribers only.
Sign in here.
Subscribe here.

By

Trump: A Resister’s Guide

= Subscribers only.
Sign in here.
Subscribe here.

Little Things

= Subscribers only.
Sign in here.
Subscribe here.

By

view Table Content

FEATURED ON HARPERS.ORG

Post
Inside the February Issue
By
Illustration (detail) by Steve Brodner
Article
The Patient War·

= Subscribers only.
Sign in here.
Subscribe here.

By
(1) To need his glasses and be struck by an awareness that they are not at hand, an ordinary enough circumstance for Frederick Douglass, except sometimes it’s accompanied by a flash of extraordinary dread. If not quite panic, certainly an unease disproportionate to a simple recurring situation. Dread that may be immediately extinguished if he locates his horn-rimmed, owlish-eyed spectacles exactly where he anticipated they should be. He sees them and almost sighs. Nearly feels their slightly uncomfortable weight palpable on his nose. Finding the glasses enough to reassure him that he remains here among the living in this material …
Photograph (detail) © Andrew Quilty/Oculi/Redux
Article
Little Things·

= Subscribers only.
Sign in here.
Subscribe here.

By
(1) To need his glasses and be struck by an awareness that they are not at hand, an ordinary enough circumstance for Frederick Douglass, except sometimes it’s accompanied by a flash of extraordinary dread. If not quite panic, certainly an unease disproportionate to a simple recurring situation. Dread that may be immediately extinguished if he locates his horn-rimmed, owlish-eyed spectacles exactly where he anticipated they should be. He sees them and almost sighs. Nearly feels their slightly uncomfortable weight palpable on his nose. Finding the glasses enough to reassure him that he remains here among the living in this material …
Photograph (detail) of miniatures by Lori DeBacker by Thomas Allen
Article
Blood and Soil·

= Subscribers only.
Sign in here.
Subscribe here.

By
(1) To need his glasses and be struck by an awareness that they are not at hand, an ordinary enough circumstance for Frederick Douglass, except sometimes it’s accompanied by a flash of extraordinary dread. If not quite panic, certainly an unease disproportionate to a simple recurring situation. Dread that may be immediately extinguished if he locates his horn-rimmed, owlish-eyed spectacles exactly where he anticipated they should be. He sees them and almost sighs. Nearly feels their slightly uncomfortable weight palpable on his nose. Finding the glasses enough to reassure him that he remains here among the living in this material …
Illustration (detail) by Nate Kitch
Article
JB & FD·

= Subscribers only.
Sign in here.
Subscribe here.

By
(1) To need his glasses and be struck by an awareness that they are not at hand, an ordinary enough circumstance for Frederick Douglass, except sometimes it’s accompanied by a flash of extraordinary dread. If not quite panic, certainly an unease disproportionate to a simple recurring situation. Dread that may be immediately extinguished if he locates his horn-rimmed, owlish-eyed spectacles exactly where he anticipated they should be. He sees them and almost sighs. Nearly feels their slightly uncomfortable weight palpable on his nose. Finding the glasses enough to reassure him that he remains here among the living in this material …
Illustration (detail) by Matthew Richardson

Chances that a Soviet woman’s first pregnancy will end in abortion:

9 in 10

APRIL 1989 > SEARCH >

Murray Feshbach, Georgetown University (Washington)

Peaceful fungus-farming ants are sometimes protected against nomadic raider ants by sedentary invader ants.

NOVEMBER 2013 > SEARCH >

In San Antonio, a 150-pound pet tortoise knocked over a lamp, igniting a mattress fire that spread to a neighbor’s home.

SIGN UP > SOURCE > MORE >

Close  X

Subscribe to the Weekly Review newsletter. Don’t worry, we won’t sell your email address!

HARPER’S FINEST

Article — From the August 1941 issue

Who Goes Nazi?

= Subscribers only.
Sign in here.
Subscribe here.

By

"It is an interesting and somewhat macabre parlor game to play at a large gathering of one’s acquaintances: to speculate who in a showdown would go Nazi. By now, I think I know. I have gone through the experience many times—in Germany, in Austria, and in France. I have come to know the types: the born Nazis, the Nazis whom democracy itself has created, the certain-to-be fellow-travelers. And I also know those who never, under any conceivable circumstances, would become Nazis."

Subscribe Today