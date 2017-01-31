SIGN IN to access Harper’s Magazine
Synaptic Contacts in the Cerebellum, a drawing by Santiago Ramón y Cajal (1852–1934), from the book The Beautiful Brain: The Drawings of Santiago Ramón y Cajal, which will be published by Abrams next month. The book accompanies an exhibition at the Weisman Art Museum, in Minneapolis, which opened last Saturday. Image courtesy Instituto Cajal del Consejo Superior de Investigaciones Científicas, Madrid © 2017 CSIC
Average yearly number of violent demonstrations since 1982 by Palestinians under Israeli occupation:
West Bank Data Base Project (Jerusalem)
An American microbiologist revealed that snowflakes often form around atmospheric bacteria, and that France and Montana have the most heavily bacteria-laden snow.
In a speech to 400 CIA employees, Trump, who recently tweeted that the behavior of U.S. intelligence agencies made him feel he was “living in Nazi Germany.
"It is an interesting and somewhat macabre parlor game to play at a large gathering of one’s acquaintances: to speculate who in a showdown would go Nazi. By now, I think I know. I have gone through the experience many times—in Germany, in Austria, and in France. I have come to know the types: the born Nazis, the Nazis whom democracy itself has created, the certain-to-be fellow-travelers. And I also know those who never, under any conceivable circumstances, would become Nazis."