“Untitled #1673” and “Untitled #1683,” toned photographs with gold paint from the series Kawa=Flow, by Masao Yamamoto. The photographs are currently on view at Yancey Richardson Gallery, in New York City. Images © Masao Yamamoto. Courtesy the artist and Yancey Richardson Gallery
Age by which Russian president Vladimir Putin tried to volunteer for the KGB:
Press Service of the President of the Russian Federation (Moscow)
Japanese researchers developed a smell cannon that can target an individual and hit him in the nose with an evocative odor without affecting anyone else in the immediate vicinity.
In a speech to 400 CIA employees, Trump, who recently tweeted that the behavior of U.S. intelligence agencies made him feel he was “living in Nazi Germany.
"It is an interesting and somewhat macabre parlor game to play at a large gathering of one’s acquaintances: to speculate who in a showdown would go Nazi. By now, I think I know. I have gone through the experience many times—in Germany, in Austria, and in France. I have come to know the types: the born Nazis, the Nazis whom democracy itself has created, the certain-to-be fellow-travelers. And I also know those who never, under any conceivable circumstances, would become Nazis."