|
Art, Monday Gallery — February 13, 2017, 4:47 pm

Girl with a pointy hood and white schoolbag at the curb, N.Y.C. 1957

By

L.2008.62.217“Girl with a pointy hood and white schoolbag at the curb, N.Y.C. 1957,” a photograph by Diane Arbus, whose retrospective, diane arbus: in the beginning, is now on view at SFMOMA. Courtesy the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York City © The Estate of Diane Arbus, LLC

Share
Single Page
Print Page

More from Diane Arbus:

From the November 1995 issue

Readings

Get access to 165 years of
Harper’s for only $45.99

United States Canada

CATEGORIES

[Annotation]
[Appraisal]
[Appreciation]
[Ars Philosopha]
[Art]
[Browsings]
[Close Reading]
[Coda]
[Commentary]
[Context]
[Controversy]
[Conversation]
[Declamation]
[Diary]
[Dispatch]
[Editor's Note]
[Excerpt]
[From the Magazine]
[From the Vault]
[Harper's Finest]
[Harper's in the News]
[Heart of Empire]
[Honors]
[How-to]
[Index]
[Links]
[Memento Mori]
[Mentions]
[Monday Gallery]
[Mr. Fish]
[New York Revisited]
[No Comment]
[Official Business]
[Online Exclusive]
[Oral History]
[Personal and Otherwise]
[Perspective]
[Photography]
[Political Asylum]
[Postcard]
[Postcard]
[Précis]
[Public Record]
[Publisher's Note]
[Quotation]
[Reading Journal]
[Readings]
[Response]
[Satire]
[Sentences]
[Six Questions]
[Sketch]
[Sketch]
[Special Feature]
[Studio Window]
[Suggestion]
[Supplemental Listening]
[Supplemental Reading]
[The Anti-Economist]
[Theory]
[Washington Babylon]
[Weekly Review]

THE CURRENT ISSUE

Harpers-Magazine-February-2017-2

February 2017

Blood and Soil

= Subscribers only.
Sign in here.
Subscribe here.

By

A Grim Fairy Tale

= Subscribers only.
Sign in here.
Subscribe here.

By

Trump: A Resister’s Guide

= Subscribers only.
Sign in here.
Subscribe here.

Little Things

= Subscribers only.
Sign in here.
Subscribe here.

By

The Patient War

= Subscribers only.
Sign in here.
Subscribe here.

By

Remainers

= Subscribers only.
Sign in here.
Subscribe here.

By

view Table Content

FEATURED ON HARPERS.ORG

Article
JB & FD·

= Subscribers only.
Sign in here.
Subscribe here.

By

Lori DeBacker drives a Mini Cooper, owns a runt dog, and lives with her husband, a model-train enthusiast, in a twelve-room Victorian house whose tearoom is outfitted with three-quarter-scale furniture. “A woman can sit in it, but a man would never dare,” she told me. “I just like everything tiny. I’ve just liked tiny all my life.” In the second grade, bothered by the unrealistic food offered for Barbies, DeBacker decided to make her own out of clay. Her parents’ country-club friends were impressed and began commissioning meals for their own daughters’ dolls. Today DeBacker, who wears +300 reading glasses and a ring on every finger, enjoys creating minuscule cakes — “faux gâteaux” — and humorously altered, miniaturized versions of famous paintings. “I love to spoof the masters,” she smirked, showing me a postage-stamp-size reproduction of The Scream in which the central figure was replaced with an extra-agonized ghost. Making miniatures focuses DeBacker. “My mother always said this would drive her to drink,” she said, “but I think it keeps me from it.”

Illustration (detail) by Matthew Richardson
Post
The Forty-Fifth President·

= Subscribers only.
Sign in here.
Subscribe here.

By

Lori DeBacker drives a Mini Cooper, owns a runt dog, and lives with her husband, a model-train enthusiast, in a twelve-room Victorian house whose tearoom is outfitted with three-quarter-scale furniture. “A woman can sit in it, but a man would never dare,” she told me. “I just like everything tiny. I’ve just liked tiny all my life.” In the second grade, bothered by the unrealistic food offered for Barbies, DeBacker decided to make her own out of clay. Her parents’ country-club friends were impressed and began commissioning meals for their own daughters’ dolls. Today DeBacker, who wears +300 reading glasses and a ring on every finger, enjoys creating minuscule cakes — “faux gâteaux” — and humorously altered, miniaturized versions of famous paintings. “I love to spoof the masters,” she smirked, showing me a postage-stamp-size reproduction of The Scream in which the central figure was replaced with an extra-agonized ghost. Making miniatures focuses DeBacker. “My mother always said this would drive her to drink,” she said, “but I think it keeps me from it.”

Photograph (detail) by Philip Montgomery
Post
Inside the February Issue·

= Subscribers only.
Sign in here.
Subscribe here.

By
Illustration (detail) by Steve Brodner
Article
The Patient War·

= Subscribers only.
Sign in here.
Subscribe here.

By

Lori DeBacker drives a Mini Cooper, owns a runt dog, and lives with her husband, a model-train enthusiast, in a twelve-room Victorian house whose tearoom is outfitted with three-quarter-scale furniture. “A woman can sit in it, but a man would never dare,” she told me. “I just like everything tiny. I’ve just liked tiny all my life.” In the second grade, bothered by the unrealistic food offered for Barbies, DeBacker decided to make her own out of clay. Her parents’ country-club friends were impressed and began commissioning meals for their own daughters’ dolls. Today DeBacker, who wears +300 reading glasses and a ring on every finger, enjoys creating minuscule cakes — “faux gâteaux” — and humorously altered, miniaturized versions of famous paintings. “I love to spoof the masters,” she smirked, showing me a postage-stamp-size reproduction of The Scream in which the central figure was replaced with an extra-agonized ghost. Making miniatures focuses DeBacker. “My mother always said this would drive her to drink,” she said, “but I think it keeps me from it.”

Photograph (detail) © Andrew Quilty/Oculi/Redux
Article
Little Things·

= Subscribers only.
Sign in here.
Subscribe here.

By

Lori DeBacker drives a Mini Cooper, owns a runt dog, and lives with her husband, a model-train enthusiast, in a twelve-room Victorian house whose tearoom is outfitted with three-quarter-scale furniture. “A woman can sit in it, but a man would never dare,” she told me. “I just like everything tiny. I’ve just liked tiny all my life.” In the second grade, bothered by the unrealistic food offered for Barbies, DeBacker decided to make her own out of clay. Her parents’ country-club friends were impressed and began commissioning meals for their own daughters’ dolls. Today DeBacker, who wears +300 reading glasses and a ring on every finger, enjoys creating minuscule cakes — “faux gâteaux” — and humorously altered, miniaturized versions of famous paintings. “I love to spoof the masters,” she smirked, showing me a postage-stamp-size reproduction of The Scream in which the central figure was replaced with an extra-agonized ghost. Making miniatures focuses DeBacker. “My mother always said this would drive her to drink,” she said, “but I think it keeps me from it.”

Photograph (detail) of miniatures by Lori DeBacker by Thomas Allen

Percentage of all valentines that are sent by women:

85

FEBRUARY 1991 > SEARCH >

Hallmark Cards (Kansas City)

Two of the first four brains of former Canadian Football League players to be donated to the Canadian Sports Concussion Project showed signs of chronic traumatic encephalopathy.

OCTOBER 2011 > SEARCH >

Trump hung up on Australian prime minister Malcolm Turnbull and warned Mexican president Enrique Peña Nieto that he might send U.S. troops across the border to deal with “bad hombres.”

SIGN UP > SOURCE > MORE >

Close  X

Subscribe to the Weekly Review newsletter. Don’t worry, we won’t sell your email address!

HARPER’S FINEST

Article — From the August 1941 issue

Who Goes Nazi?

= Subscribers only.
Sign in here.
Subscribe here.

By

"It is an interesting and somewhat macabre parlor game to play at a large gathering of one’s acquaintances: to speculate who in a showdown would go Nazi. By now, I think I know. I have gone through the experience many times—in Germany, in Austria, and in France. I have come to know the types: the born Nazis, the Nazis whom democracy itself has created, the certain-to-be fellow-travelers. And I also know those who never, under any conceivable circumstances, would become Nazis."

Subscribe Today