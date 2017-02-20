< Newer Post |
Art, Monday Gallery — February 20, 2017, 12:59 pm

Untitled

By

Brown_MG

Untitled, a painting by Cecily Brown, which was on view last month at James Fuentes, in New York City. Courtesy the artist and James Fuentes, New York City

