The Israel Defense Forces killed an estimated 100 civilians seeking food aid across Gaza, where 18 individuals died of hunger within a 24-hour period, one in every ten children have been declared to be malnourished, 75 percent of the population is at ‘Emergency’ or ‘Catastrophic’ levels of food deprivation, and nearly 17,000 pregnant and breastfeeding mothers are at risk of suffering acute malnutrition in the next eleven months.1 2 3 4 Israel’s foreign minister announced that the country had blocked a visa extension for a top humanitarian official after the official had described the conditions cultivated by the Israeli army near aid distribution sites, where more than 500 Palestinians have been killed and soldiers have admitted to having been “ordered” to shoot at unarmed Palestinians, as “carnage,” “weaponized hunger,” and “a death sentence for people just trying to survive.”5 6 In an address to the Security Council, United Nations officials reported that less than half of Gaza’s hospitals are even partially functioning, that up to five newborn babies are sharing single incubators, that Israeli authorities have prohibited fuel for ambulances and emergency vehicles from entering the Gaza Strip, that 95 percent of the population faces water insecurity, and that an average of 28 children, the “equivalent of an entire classroom,” is killed each day.7 “Well, we can’t compel Israel to do anything, can we?” the United States special envoy to Syria said at a news conference as the IDF launched a ground and air raid of the central Gazan city of Deir al-Balah, the last remaining area not to have suffered significant war damage, leaving just 12 percent of the Gaza Strip outside of a militarized or forced evacuation zone.8 9 The IDF struck Gaza’s sole Catholic church, killing three and injuring several more, and prompting a Republican representative to introduce amendments to the upcoming Pentagon budget bill that would reduce U.S. military funding for Israel, which 422 of her colleagues voted to reject.10 11 12 13

After claiming that people rummaging through dumpsters on the streets were only “pretending to be beggars to make easy money,” the labor minister of Cuba, which is currently experiencing the most severe economic crisis in its history while under the thumb of U.S. economic sanctions that were reinstated by the U.S. president last month, was forced to resign.14 15 16 The married CEO of the data operations technology company Astronomer was forced to resign after getting caught embracing his married head of HR on a jumbotron at a Coldplay concert, netting traders who bet on his resignation on Polymarket millions of dollars and spawning a new two-part parlay bet on the platform on the likelihood of both marriages ending in divorce by the end of August.17 18 19 20 “I will try to save them,” the U.S. president said of the Afghan evacuees sent back to the Taliban by the United Arab Emirates; the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that a product similar to “Dubai chocolate” was responsible for a salmonella outbreak; and a salmon fell from the sky and onto the field just before a Seattle Mariners game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.21 22 23 “We need better assurances that these planes are not going to keep falling out of the sky,” said the mayor of a city in Florida, the state where a former New York governor now running for mayor of New York City threatened to move should he lose the general election; and a 4.6-billion-year-old, 529-pound, iron-and-nickle meteorite was put up for auction to save a Dutch observatory.24 25 26 The first man to fall faster than the speed of sound when he dropped to Earth from a helium balloon that had risen to the stratosphere in 2012 was killed in a paragliding accident near the Adriatic Sea.27

A Long Island man wearing a 20-pound metallic necklace was sucked into an MRI machine and died, and the band Metallica helped save the Belgian EDM festival Tomorrowland after its main stage burned to the ground.28 29 A British F-35B fighter jet that has been grounded in southern India for five weeks was released from its hangar, and a Russian family found living in an Indian cave was detained by authorities for overstaying their visa.30 31 A knight’s tomb was discovered beneath a former ice cream shop in Gda?sk, Poland; and the The Late Show with Stephen Colbert was canceled.32 33 Workers at a Benedictine monastery in Hungary removed 100,000 hand-bound books threatened by an infestation of cigarette beetles, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration reversed its 2022 ban on Juul electronic cigarettes.34 35 Historians of ancient Rome uncovered evidence that the Roman emperor Caligula may have possessed an interest in poisonous plants, and the largest electric-vehicle battery plant in the United States was opened in Kansas.36 37 A woman in Florida was charged for aggravated battery and burglary after attacking with mace another woman who ran over and killed a chicken trying to cross the road. Per her arrest affidavit, the woman wanted to “teach her a lesson.”38 —Maya Perry