“Nobody said, ‘Gee, thank you very much’… It would be nice to have at least a thank you,” said the U.S. president, who falsely claimed that the United States had disbursed $60 million in aid to Gaza; the European Central Bank sought entries to its contest for the design of its new banknotes, the themes of which are to be “European culture” and “rivers and birds;” and the gravesites of Karl Marx and Antonio Gramsci were festooned with offerings of mass-produced Chinese stuffed toys.

“Nobody said, ‘Gee, thank you very much’… It would be nice to have at least a thank you,” said the U.S. president, who falsely claimed that the United States had disbursed $60 million in aid to Gaza, which, on account of Israeli obstruction, has seen the monthslong starvation of its remaining men, women, and children, the latter of whom doctors warn may have suffered irreversible damage from prolonged malnutrition; it was determined that the rate at which the Israeli government has been distributing food to the besieged area was insufficient to staving off conditions of mass starvation that have been observed there at least since May; Gazans received supplementary airdrops of rations from the governments of Jordan and the United Arab Emirates, as well as overland distributions from Egypt along “humanitarian corridors”; but a representative from the United Nations Children’s Fund said that this supply of goods may be insufficient in treating the Gazan children already at risk of death by starvation.1 2 3 4 5 6 7 “The Kerem Shalom,” said a United Nations spokesperson, referring to a key aid crossing point from Israel into Gaza, “is not a McDonald’s drive-through.”8 The Israel Defense Forces instituted a daily “tactical pause” of its military operations in three Gazan neighborhoods for ten hours at a time to allow for the slightly increased entry of aid into the region, it was reported that aid from the United Nations Relief and Works Agency had not been admitted into the territory for nearly five months due to unfounded concerns that the Gazan ruling political party had stolen it in the past, and IDF spokespersons admitted that there was no credence to their government’s claims that that political party had regularly stolen resources from the United Nations and other aid organizations intended for Palestinian civilians.9 10 11

The European Central Bank sought entries to its contest for the design of its new banknotes, the themes of which are to be “European culture” and “rivers and birds”; the European Union reached a trade deal with the U.S., averting a financial standoff that would have seen the implementation of tariffs at twice the rate that the deal will set; it was reported that the U.S. Treasury Department began accepting via Venmo citizens’ direct contributions to the repayment of the nation’s more than $36 trillion debt; and the U.S. president expressed his disapproval of the billions of dollars in renovations to the Federal Reserve headquarters, for whose overbudget construction, including the erection of marble facades, he blamed the chair of the Federal Reserve, who he claimed had been installed by the preceding administration.12 13 14 15 16 “I was surprised … that Biden put him in,” the U.S. president said, referring to the Fed chair, whom he had in fact appointed himself.17 The U.S. withdrew from the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization for its pursuit of a “woke” agenda, and the U.S. president signed the executive order “Preventing Woke A.I. in the Federal Government.”18 19 It was reported that the Department of Education will release billions of dollars in scholarly grants that it had previously withheld from programs fostering literacy; Columbia University settled with the U.S. government to the tune of $200 million over the latter’s claim that the Ivy League school failed to protect Jewish students; the college, which accepted the terms of a federal monitorship, will receive some of the $400 million in previously revoked federal grants in exchange; and the institution suspended, expelled, put on probation, or revoked degrees from almost 80 students who participated in a pro-Palestinian protest.20 21 22

The son of a former president denied wanting to but shortly thereafter did dispense instructions on the making of crack cocaine after having been convicted and pardoned for offenses related to his drug use, and a fusion-energy startup claimed to have cracked the code on turning mercury into gold.23 24 25 A repeat sex offender was apprehended in Burbank, California, where video footage caught him sniffing a woman’s tuchus.26 27 28 The gravesites of Karl Marx and Antonio Gramsci were festooned with offerings of mass-produced Chinese stuffed toys.29 30 31 The New York City mayor suggested that he could typically be found in the back rooms of local enterprises, availing himself of drink and smoke after-hours; and the U.S. president was observed traveling in a caravan of vehicles that included an armored golf cart.32 33 A Florida location of the Chuck E. Cheese franchise lost its eponymous mascot to an arrest for credit card fraud, and a New Mexican zoo’s orangutan died after going into cardiac arrest.34 35 The National Archives made available some six thousand government files related to the assassination of the civil-rights activist Martin Luther King Jr.; and a coalition of politicians formed to request the release of the withheld files pertaining to the doings of the late pedophilic sex-trafficking impresario Jeffrey Epstein, to whom the U.S. president was discovered to have written at least one letter, the contents of which include an au naturel sketch of a female figure and such statements as “we have certain things in common.”36 37 38 The commander in chief denied having authored the missive.39 “I never wrote a picture in my life,” he said.40 —Lake Micah