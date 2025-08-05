Two Israel-based human-rights organizations said that Israel was committing genocide in Gaza, and it was reported that Israel has killed more than 60,000 Palestinians and wounded more than 145,000 since October 7, 2023.1 2 The United Nations Children’s Fund reported that one in three people in Gaza goes days without food; the Israeli government blocked more than 22,000 aid trucks from crossing into the Gaza Strip; more than ninety Palestinians were killed trying to reach sacks of flour from trucks entering Gaza; more Gazans starved to death over an eleven-day period in July than had in the previous twenty-one months; and the Israeli prime minister denied the existence of starvation in Gaza while the U.S. president said “those children look very hungry.”3 4 5 6 7 8 The Israel Defense Forces intercepted and boarded the activist aid flotilla Handala, which aimed to carry food, baby formula, medicine, and diapers into Gaza, then choking and kicking a passenger aboard it.9 10 11 “Selfie flotilla,” a spokesperson from the U.S. State Department called the ship, which was named after a Palestinian cartoon character who was forced to leave his homeland and remains a symbol of Palestinian resistance.12 13 14 A Palestinian activist who helped create the Academy Award–winning documentary No Other Land was murdered by an Israeli settler in the West Bank.15 France, Malta, and Canada announced plans to recognize the State of Palestine, joining the majority of United Nations member states that do so; the United Kingdom threatened to recognize a Palestinian state if Israel does not agree to a ceasefire in Gaza, among other stipulations, by September; and a majority of the U.S. Senate Democratic caucus voted to halt U.S. sales of certain weapons to Israel.16 17 18 19 “The tide,” said the senior U.S. senator to Vermont, “is turning.”20 Tsunami warnings were issued in nations as far as Chile, Peru, and Ecuador after an 8.8-magnitude earthquake struck Russia’s Far East; and a fisherman in Hawaii sailed in the direction of the oncoming wave after a tsunami warning was issued.21 22 “Going … straight at the girl,” he said.23

An Army veteran who once claimed to have “jumped off the Empire State Building and landed in a trash can” killed four people at a bar in Anaconda, Montana; and a casino worker who killed four people at a skyscraper in Midtown Manhattan was believed to have taken the incorrect elevator, failing to reach the offices of his presumed target, the National Football League.24 25 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration warned that certain cans of Celsius Astro Vibe energy drinks may instead contain vodka; a Red Bull-sponsored Formula 1 team was issued a warning from the stewards of the Hungarian Grand Prix after a driver tossed a towel onto the track during a practice session; and four artworks, including a painting by Pablo Picasso depicting a bull’s head, were put up for auction by the U.S. Marshals Service on a website that an art advisor said looked like a scam.26 27 28 Felony charges were dropped against protestors in Los Angeles due to false reports from Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, ICE announced a $50,000 signing bonus for new hires, and a Connecticut police department distributed free ice cream from a “copsicle truck” paid for by the taxes generated by legal weed sales.29 30 31 A man at a German folk festival called the police after he felt a vendor was overcharging on bratwurst; and thousands of hot dogs spilled onto the I-83, injuring 4 and bringing traffic to a standstill.32 33 “I can tell you personally,” said a fire chief who helped clean up the mess, “hot dogs are very slippery.”34 Sticky goo found in 2,500-year-old bronze jars was confirmed to be honey, and the childhood home of the former beauty-pageant contestant and reality-television star Honey Boo Boo was announced as the site of a new community center.35 36 Moo Moo Cows, a Baltimore ice cream shop, was targeted by vandals; a former prime minister of Canada ate beef tartare with Katy Perry in Montreal; and at least nine were killed in an explosion at a fireworks factory in Thailand.37 38 39

The Duke of Sussex denied claims that he gave his paternal uncle a bloody nose; and a man with face tattoos reported difficulty accessing online pornography in the United Kingdom, where law mandates that site visitors upload a selfie that matches their photo ID.40 41 “It keeps asking me to remove my face,” he said.42 Skims launched a new line of face-sculpting shapewear, and a TikToker framed a piece of her husband’s skin after his death.43 44 Grateful Dead–inspired roses were planted at Golden Gate Park, and the U.S. president’s wish to replace part of the White House rose garden with stone was granted.45 46 “He’s a dead American and I’m an alive Australian,” said a mayoral candidate in Framingham, Massachusetts, named Geoffery Epstein, disputing any similarities between himself and the late disgraced financier.47 Forged signatures were discovered on the incumbent New York mayor’s petition to run as an independent candidate in the upcoming mayoral election.48 “This is part of the business,” he said in his defense.49 “Go look at everyone. They always look at Eric.”50 —Amelia Anthony