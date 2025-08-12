It was reported that the Israeli military surveillance agency is using Microsoft technology to collect and store millions of cell phone calls made daily by Palestinians, women who had joined an app where they “could anonymously warn each other about dangerous men” filed a class-action lawsuit after a data breach revealed their government IDs, full names, and addresses, and the audio of a fight between two characters in the film Marriage Story has been used by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to scare wolves from killing livestock.

Several hundred Palestinians took part in a funeral procession from al-Shifa Hospital to Sheikh Radwan Cemetery in Gaza City after the Israel Defense Forces targeted a journalist tent stationed outside of the hospital, killing seven people, including five Al Jazeera journalists, among them the prominent Palestinian reporter Anas al-Sharif, whose final statement, which he prepared in the event of his death, was posted online, where he had shortly before posted a video of Israel’s bombing illuminating the night sky.1 2 3 4 5 6 An aid pallet falling from the sky killed a Palestinian boy, and it was reported that the Israeli military surveillance agency is using Microsoft technology to collect and store millions of cell phone calls made daily by Palestinians.7 8 “The cloud,” said an informant with knowledge of the technology, “is infinite storage.”9 Only 1.5 percent of cropland is “accessible” and “not damaged” in Gaza, and the Israeli government approved its prime minister’s proposal to take control of Gaza City.10 11 12 It was announced that the presidents of the United States and Russia will meet in the former Russian territory of Alaska to discuss the latter’s proposal for a ceasefire in the Russia–Ukraine War in exchange for Russian control over the Ukrainian territory of the Donbas.13 14 15 “An opportunity like this for discerning owners is exceedingly rare—maybe once in a lifetime,” said the chairman of the company administering the U.S. government’s auction of a $325 million, 348-foot superyacht, whose amenities include eight staterooms, a helipad, a beauty salon, an infinity pool, two elevators, a luminescent bar, and a grand piano formerly owned by a Russian politician and economist often compared to the eponymous character in F. Scott Fitzgerald’s novel The Great Gatsby.16 A Russian travel agency advertised tours to a beach resort on the east coast of North Korea, a U.S. plane designed to monitor nuclear testing in the atmosphere flew near Russia’s nuclear bases in the northwest, and the U.S. vice president asked for the water levels to be raised during a family kayaking excursion in southwestern Ohio.17 18 19 “What he ought to be doing,” said an ethics lawyer of the vice president’s request, “is choosing another place.”20

The U.S. secretary of homeland security announced that applicants as young as eighteen are eligible to work for the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, a 59-year-old actor known for his portrayal of Superman announced that he will soon be sworn in as an ICE agent, and a fifteen-year-old became a millionaire after selling to a toy manufacturer a card game that he invented eight years prior.21 22 23 “It’s not super important to me,” said the teenager. “I just kind of wanted to get the most money out of it.”24 The mayor of New York City was denied millions of dollars in public matching funds for his reelection campaign; the former governor of New York, an independent mayoral candidate who pays $8,000 in rent for his Manhattan apartment, accused the Democratic Party’s mayoral nominee of being too rich for his rent-stabilized apartment in Queens, and likened his own relationship with the U.S. president to a “dysfunctional marriage.”25 26 Women who had joined an app where they “could anonymously warn each other about dangerous men” filed a class-action lawsuit after a data breach revealed their government IDs, full names, and addresses; women who sell clothes on a secondhand clothing app protested their images’ appearing on pornography sites; and the U.S. secretary of defense shared a video of a pastor saying women should not be allowed to vote.27 28 29 The U.S. secretary of health and human services cancelled $500 million in funding for mRNA vaccine development, and a Georgia man who claimed the COVID-19 vaccine made him suicidal shot dozens of rounds into the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention headquarters.30 31 A former CNN news anchor interviewed an AI-generated model of a victim of the 2018 mass shooting in Parkland, Florida; and an AI-generated tribute video to Ozzy Osbourne featured the musician holding a selfie stick and standing beside such other deceased musicians as Kurt Cobain and XXXTentacion.32 33

In Colorado, legislation was passed requiring gas stoves to display cigarette-style health warnings regarding air-quality risks; in Paris, a man was arrested for lighting a cigarette from an eternal flame at a memorial site; in Vienna, a high-speed train arrived seven minutes late following an incident wherein a man clung to the outside of the vehicle after disembarking to smoke a cigarette; and in Tampa, Florida, a pack of Marlboro Reds cigarettes filled with fentanyl powder and pills was thrown from the window of a car.34 35 36 37 Authorities are investigating a string of incidents of sex toys’ being lobbed at Women’s National Basketball Association games, one of the trending bets on Polymarket concerned whether a sex toy would be thrown at an upcoming WNBA game, and a zoo in Denmark is calling for people to donate their small pets as food for predators.38 39 40 It was reported that the audio of a fight between two characters in the film Marriage Story has been used by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to scare wolves from killing livestock.41 “I need the wolves to respond and know,” said a USDA district supervisor, “that, hey, humans are bad.”42 —Sophie Poole