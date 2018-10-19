Single Page Print Page

From behaviors alleged at trial to have been committed by a unit of Baltimore police officers in the line of duty. The officers were convicted this year of robbery and racketeering.

Driving vehicles into groups of people and then slamming on the brakes.

Storing BB guns in the glove compartments of squad cars to plant on anyone the officers may hit with their vehicles or shoot.

Asking suspects who was “biggest drug dealer in town” and then targeting that drug dealer.

Using illegal GPS trackers to follow the movements of drug dealers they planned to target.

Carrying around bags with masks, black clothing, a sledgehammer, a machete, an axe, lock cutters, rope, and a grappling hook to rob targets of drugs and money.

Dragging a man from his car and robbing him while he was shopping for blinds with his wife.

Pretending drugs found in one man’s trash can belonged to another man and then raiding his home.

Seizing drugs off the street and reselling them through a bail bondsman who was photographed in the police station wearing police gear and holding an officer’s gun.

Claiming hours of unearned overtime as a reward for recovering guns off the street.

Reporting that a gunshot wound was related to police work when it was in fact related to drug trafficking.

Looting pharmacies during the riots that followed the death of Freddie Gray, a black teenager who was killed by officers while in police custody.

Telling a new officer not to steal money or plant evidence, asking that officer whether he was open to stealing money from suspects, and then transferring him from the unit when he said no.

Posing as a Drug Enforcement Administration officer, falsely claiming to have a warrant to search a storage unit, stealing thousands of dollars from the unit, demanding an employee of the storage facility turn over the surveillance footage, and, when the employee refused, telling him he “looked like someone who needed to be robbed.”

Taking a man’s house keys, finding his address in a police database, entering his home, breaking open a safe containing $200,000, stealing $100,000, filming themselves pretending to open the safe for the first time and finding $100,000, arresting the man, forging a letter in which the officers claimed to be a woman whom the man had gotten pregnant, and leaving it on his wife’s door.