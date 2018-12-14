Readings — From the January 2019 issue Group X, No. 2, Altarpiece (Grupp X, nr 2, Altarbild) and Group X, No. 1, Altarpiece (Grupp X, nr 1, Altarbild) Download Pdf Read Online

Single Page Print Page Group X, No. 2, Altarpiece (Grupp X, nr 2, Altarbild) and Group X, No. 1, Altarpiece (Grupp X, nr 1, Altarbild), 1915, oil and metalleaf paintings on canvas by Hilma af Klint, from Hilma af Klint: Paintings for the Future, published by the Guggenheim Museum. Af Klint’s work is currently on view at the Guggenheim Museum, in New York City. Courtesy The Hilma af Klint Foundation, Stockholm

You are currently viewing this article as a guest. If you are a subscriber, please sign in. If you aren't, please subscribe below and get access to the entire Harper's archive for only $45.99/year.

= Subscribers only.

Sign in here.

Subscribe here.