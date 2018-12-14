Single Page Print Page

From reported behaviors of Republican legislators who were elected or reelected in November.

Posted erotic drawings of bigfoot

Voted to make it legal to kill hibernating wolves and bears

Bragged about shooting a bear while the animal was asleep

Suggested using wolves to reduce the homeless population

Suggested that if women can have abortions then men should be able to rape women

Said Jewish people could have prevented the Holocaust if they owned guns

Claimed assault weapons needn’t be banned because they are too big to be used to

commit crimes

Called the ban on executive bonuses in the AIG bailout a “tar baby”

Advocated for canceling Martin Luther King Jr. Day and weekends

Opposed retirement

Claimed that AIDS is spread by way of toilet seats

Claimed to have received forgiveness from God for sleeping with a patient

Brought a snowball to the House floor as proof that climate change isn’t real

Joked from the floor of a state legislature about killing puppies with a baseball bat

Shot a neighbor’s dog with a handgun