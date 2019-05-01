Harper’s Index — From the May 2019 issue

Factor by which the North Korean government’s hackers work more quickly than

the Chinese government’s : 2

By which the Russian government’s work more quickly than the

North Korean government’s : 8

Portion of US tech workers who think tech companies should work with the

government on military projects : 3/5

Percentage of Earth observation satellites that are operated by private corporations : 18

Estimated percentage that will be operated by private corporations by 2027 : 56

Estimated number of years it will take before women have published as many astrophysics papers as men have : 131

Before men have published as many nursing papers as women have : 320

Percentage of veterinarians who have been asked by patients about cannabis products for pets : 92

Who say they are asked about them weekly : 29

Percentage of threatened megafauna species that are killed for meat : 72

Factor by which dairy products account for more carbon emissions than pork : 2.6

Than chicken : 3.1

Portion of European companies that see climate change as a business risk : 4/5

That have set goals for emissions reductions : 4/5

That have set goals for emissions reductions beyond 2025 : 1/3

Percentage of US businesses that say the 2017 tax cuts have had no impact on their hiring or investment plans : 84

Percentage of Americans who said in 2013 that reducing the deficit should be

a top policy priority : 72

Who say so this year : 48

Amount that Americans voluntarily donated to pay down

the national debt last year : $775,654.63

Amount Americans donated in 2012 : $7,749,618.27

Estimated number of hours last year that US workers spent in meetings

they considered unnecessary : 16,640,000,000

Percentage of US workers who cite unnecessary meetings as the

“largest waste of company resources” : 34

Percentage of American families whose single biggest annual

cash infusion is their tax refund : 23

Portion of Americans below the poverty line who receive no federal assistance : 1/4

Percentage growth in US plasma-donation centers since 2012 : 78

Maximum number of times a year that an American can sell their own plasma : 104

Average amount an American earns per donation : $30

Portion of NYC fast-food workers who say they have been terminated or forced to quit because of poor working conditions : 1/2

Rank of 2018 among years with the most US workers on strike or lockout

over the past three decades : 1

Percentage of striking US workers last year who were employed in education : 78

Number of the ten schools receiving the most Post-9/11 GI Bill payments

since 2009 that are for-profit : 8

Number of those schools that have faced legal action for misrepresentation or fraud : 6

Chance that a dating app or website user is there to cheat on a partner : 1 in 6

Rank of online-dating scams among the costliest types of consumer fraud

in the United States : 1

Amount Americans reported to the FTC that they lost in

online-dating scams last year : $143,000,000

Median amount lost in these scams by victims aged 20 to 29 : $1,000

By victims aged 70 and older : $10,000

Percentage change in reservations for one at NYC restaurants since 2014 : +80

Average number of seconds by which adults fall asleep more quickly

if they are rocked : 398

