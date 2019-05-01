Single Page Print Page

From behaviors for which local, state, and federal politicians in the United States have, in the past year, publicly apologized.

Posing with a Confederate flag

Dressing up as a Confederate soldier

Claiming that everyone uses racial slurs

Displaying in a glass case a Robert E. Lee biography open to a passage that argued

slavery was harder on white people than on black people

Advocating for a drug law from the Jim Crow era

Pledging to attend a public hanging if invited by a supporter

Criticizing black people for supporting Asian Americans

Claiming to be of Asian descent but trapped in the body of a white person

Saying that school integration is hampered because there aren’t enough white children

Comparing to Hitler a Jewish politician whose family members were killed in the

Holocaust

Calling for the mass conversion of Jews to Christianity to hasten the second coming of

Christ

Including a swastika in a campaign ad

Pretending during a campaign to have a college degree by posting a fake diploma

naming a major that doesn’t exist

Taking a list of people who liked a Facebook page and publishing the names as official

campaign endorsements

Running a campaign ad about sexual-assault survivors that named as victims people

who had not claimed to be assaulted

Sending a campaign fund-raising email that claimed there wasn’t enough time to

simultaneously fund-raise and investigate sexual-­assault accusations

Sending an email mourning the shooting deaths of two people and linking that text to

a campaign fund-raising page

Telling attendees of a pro-gun rally that it was time to start riding herd on gun-control

advocates because they will not go quietly and so need to be kicked to the curb and

run over by vehicles

Driving a car forty-two miles per hour over the speed limit and then, after getting

pulled over, bragging to a sheriff’s deputy about sometimes exceeding the speed

limit by as much eighty-five miles per hour

Threatening to seek retribution against a state trooper while being pulled over for

drunk driving

Responding to allegations of violating parking laws by telling the accuser to commit

suicide

Responding to reports of threats of physical violence against a colleague by saying boo-

hoo-hoo

Saying during a budget meeting that a city commissioner had bleached her anus

Dropping trou on television

Writing a review of a Broadway musical that noted an actress’s large breasts

Referring to a congresswoman as a bimbo

Referring to pregnant women as host bodies

Cosigning an abortion bill without reading it

Cosigning legislation that referred to gay marriage as a parody, and that would establish

being gay as a religious belief in secular humanism and bar the enforcement of any

law designed to protect the LGBTQ community

Announcing that all farmers who use glyphosate herbicides are gay

Stating a desire to make a broth of legionella and pump it into the water supply in

order to infect, inflict suffering upon, and eventually kill a colleague’s family members