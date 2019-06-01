Readings — From the June 2019 issue
From titles of books and periodicals that are banned, or of which issues are banned, in Louisiana state prisons.
Pinterest for Business
Smart Moves Beyond Mutual Funds
O, The Oprah Magazine
The Prada Plan
Lady Gaga: Extreme Style
Damn Girl
Bare Arms
Leg World
She Comes First
Sex & Love for Grownups: A No-Nonsense Guide to a Life of Passion
Drawing the Clothed Figure
Classical Painting Atelier
Surrealism
The Complete Book of Zen
Mother Earth News
A Witches’ Bible
Faeries and Other Fantastical Folk
Who Are the Illuminati?
Self-Hypnosis for Dummies
The Danktionary: An A–Z Guide to Stoner Slang
Marijuana Law
100 Years of Lynchings
Prisonworld
Outdoor Life
