Single Page Print Page

From descriptions of behaviors considered by the Chinese government to be signs of extremism, as compiled in China Story Yearbook: Power, edited by Jane Golley, Linda Jaivin, Paul J. Farrelly, and Sharon Strange, which was published in April by Australian National University Press. Chinese officials have used these activities as justifications for sending perpetrators to education camps or prisons.

Fasting

Not smoking

Downloading WhatsApp

Having too many children

Listening to a religious lecture

Wearing a shirt with Arabic writing on it

Speaking a language other than Chinese in school

Speaking a language other than Chinese in government work groups

Speaking with someone who has traveled abroad

Knowing someone who has traveled abroad

Watching a video filmed abroad

Wearing a scarf in the presence of the Chinese flag

Publicly stating that China is inferior to some other country

Not attending propaganda classes

Not attending flag-raising ceremonies

Not carrying a government I.D.

Arguing with an official

Signing a petition that complains about local officials

Not letting officials take one’s DNA

Not letting officials scan one’s irises

Not letting officials download everything off of one’s phone

Not making voice recordings to give to officials

Not allowing officials to sleep in one’s bed

Inviting multiple families over without registering their visit with the police department

Wailing, publicly grieving, or otherwise acting sad when a parent dies

Performing a traditional funeral

Attempting suicide when detained by the police

Attempting suicide when detained in an education camp

Being related to someone who has done any of the above