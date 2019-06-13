ARCHIVE / 2019 / June
| Next Article >

Readings — From the July 2019 issue

“Swimming pool III, Tracks series, Bamako”

By

Download Pdf
Read Online
Single Page
Print Page

“Swimming pool III, Tracks series, Bamako,” a photograph by François-Xavier Gbré, whose work was on view in March at Museo MAN d’Arte Provincia di Nuoro, Italy.

© The artist and Galerie Cecile Fakhoury, Abidjan, Côte D’ivoire, And Dakar, Senegal

“Swimming pool III, Tracks series, Bamako,” a photograph by François-Xavier Gbré, whose work was on view in March at Museo MAN d’Arte Provincia di Nuoro, Italy.

You are currently viewing this article as a guest. If you are a subscriber, please sign in. If you aren't, please subscribe below and get access to the entire Harper's archive for only $23.99/year.

= Subscribers only.
Sign in here.
Subscribe here.

Download Pdf
Single Page
Print Page
Share

Get access to 169 years of
Harper’s for only $23.99

United States Canada

THE CURRENT ISSUE

July 2019

July 2019

view Table Content

Close

You’ve read your free article from Harper’s Magazine this month.

*Click “Unsubscribe” in the Weekly Review to stop receiving emails from Harper’s Magazine.