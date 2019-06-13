Readings — From the July 2019 issue

Single Page Print Page

“Swimming pool III, Tracks series, Bamako,” a photograph by François-Xavier Gbré, whose work was on view in March at Museo MAN d’Arte Provincia di Nuoro, Italy.

© The artist and Galerie Cecile Fakhoury, Abidjan, Côte D’ivoire, And Dakar, Senegal