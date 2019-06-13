ARCHIVE / 2019 / June
| Next Article >

Readings — From the July 2019 issue

The Street Knows It’s Changed

By

Download Pdf
Read Online
Single Page
Print Page

From a manuscript in progress.

The street knows it’s changed its direction.
once it was here now it’s the way to
someplace else  benches had waiting
to catch the little talk that got off
and gathered at that corner
now there is standing timed
for as little the mobile app schedules
tolerate safely limiting arrival
to one if any anticipatory
glance down the road except for what’s late
as little weather to wait with as neighbor
known by name the temperatures
all strangers to this time of year here
now now is known to be looking elsewhere.

You are currently viewing this article as a guest. If you are a subscriber, please sign in. If you aren't, please subscribe below and get access to the entire Harper's archive for only $23.99/year.

= Subscribers only.
Sign in here.
Subscribe here.

Download Pdf
Single Page
Print Page
Share

Get access to 169 years of
Harper’s for only $23.99

United States Canada

THE CURRENT ISSUE

July 2019

July 2019

view Table Content

Close

You’ve read your free article from Harper’s Magazine this month.

*Click “Unsubscribe” in the Weekly Review to stop receiving emails from Harper’s Magazine.