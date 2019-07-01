Single Page Print Page

From a list of gifts given to President Trump by foreign officials in 2017, which was published by the State Department’s Office of the Chief of Protocol in March. The report claims “non-acceptance would cause embarrassment to donor and U.S. Government.”

mohamed bin zayed al nahyan, crown prince of abu dhabi

Bronze sculpture of a manatee.

justin trudeau, prime minister of canada

Statue of carved Ohio sandstone, depicting standing male lion wearing crown, over cross and orb.

charles michel, prime minister of belgium

Print of cartoon depicting cowboy eating out of a frying pan with dog eating bone, while Indians approach from behind, in oak frame.

andrzej duda, president of poland

Album, burgundy leatherette, containing ten photographs grouped under page titled “President Donald J. Trump in New York,” including 1985 black-and-white photos of Trump and polychrome photos of Trump Tower.

nguyen xuan phuc, prime minister of vietnam

Portrait of President Trump smiling, holding up his left hand, against U.S. flag, made of stone granules.

mahmoud abbas, president of the palestinian authority

Portrait of President Trump, smiling, wearing red necktie, done on mother-of-pearl panels, in frame also of mother-of-pearl, the frame’s band of white floral and foliate designs applied over a purple-green shell.

mahmoud abbas, president of the palestinian authority

Modern copy of neo-Byzantine icon, painted on wood panel, portraying the Nativity with angels but without the three wise men, in gilt silver repoussé frame with dark green and cream coloring, in olive wood presentation box with a portrait of Mrs. Trump, arms crossed, looking straight at viewer.