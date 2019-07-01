Readings — From the July 2019 issue
From descriptions of behaviors considered by the Chinese government to be signs of extremism, as compiled in China Story Yearbook: Power, edited by Jane Golley, Linda Jaivin, Paul J. Farrelly, and Sharon Strange, which was published in April by Australian National University Press. Chinese officials have used these activities as justifications for sending perpetrators to education camps or prisons.
Fasting
Not smoking
Downloading WhatsApp
Having too many children
Listening to a religious lecture
Wearing a shirt with Arabic writing on it
Speaking a language other than Chinese in school
Speaking a language other than Chinese in government work groups
Speaking with someone who has traveled abroad
Knowing someone who has traveled abroad
Watching a video filmed abroad
Wearing a scarf in the presence of the Chinese flag
Publicly stating that China is inferior to some other country
Not attending propaganda classes
Not attending flag-raising ceremonies
Not carrying a government I.D.
Arguing with an official
Signing a petition that complains about local officials
Not letting officials take one’s DNA
Not letting officials scan one’s irises
Not letting officials download everything off of one’s phone
Not making voice recordings to give to officials
Not allowing officials to sleep in one’s bed
Inviting multiple families over without registering their visit with the police department
Wailing, publicly grieving, or otherwise acting sad when a parent dies
Performing a traditional funeral
Attempting suicide when detained by the police
Attempting suicide when detained in an education camp
Being related to someone who has done any of the above
