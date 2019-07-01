Single Page Print Page

From a manuscript in progress.

The street knows it’s changed its direction.

once it was here now it’s the way to

someplace else benches had waiting

to catch the little talk that got off

and gathered at that corner

now there is standing timed

for as little the mobile app schedules

tolerate safely limiting arrival

to one if any anticipatory

glance down the road except for what’s late

as little weather to wait with as neighbor

known by name the temperatures

all strangers to this time of year here

now now is known to be looking elsewhere.