Readings — From the July 2019 issue
From a manuscript in progress.
The street knows it’s changed its direction.
once it was here now it’s the way to
someplace else benches had waiting
to catch the little talk that got off
and gathered at that corner
now there is standing timed
for as little the mobile app schedules
tolerate safely limiting arrival
to one if any anticipatory
glance down the road except for what’s late
as little weather to wait with as neighbor
known by name the temperatures
all strangers to this time of year here
now now is known to be looking elsewhere.
