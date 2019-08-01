Readings — From the August 2019 issue
From research topics funded by the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency between 2007 and 2012. The list was obtained by the Federation of American Scientists.
Biomaterials
Metamaterials
Fusion propulsion
Positron propulsion
Vacuum propulsion
Negative-mass propulsion
Nuclear propulsion for manned deep-space missions
Gravitational communications
Antigravity
Programmable matter
Dark energy
High-energy laser weapons
Traversable wormholes
Stargates
Warp drive
Invisibility cloaking
Manipulation of extra dimensions
