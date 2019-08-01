Readings — From the August 2019 issue Moon Shots Download Pdf Read Online

Single Page Print Page From research topics funded by the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency between 2007 and 2012. The list was obtained by the Federation of American Scientists. Biomaterials

Metamaterials

Fusion propulsion

Positron propulsion

Vacuum propulsion

Negative-mass propulsion

Nuclear propulsion for manned deep-space missions

Gravitational communications

Antigravity

Programmable matter

Dark energy

High-energy laser weapons

Traversable wormholes

Stargates

Warp drive

Invisibility cloaking

Manipulation of extra dimensions

