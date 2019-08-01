ARCHIVE / 2019 / August
“The Hotel” and “Hidden Stairs”

“The Hotel” (above) and “Hidden Stairs” (below), photographs by Travis Fox, from his series The Pines, which documents an abandoned Jewish summer resort in the Catskill Mountains of New York.

© The artist

Hidden Stairs by Travis Fox

