Harper’s Index — From the September 2019 issue

Rank of Canada among countries resettling the most refugees in 2018 : 1

Minimum number of years for which the United States previously held that

distinction : 59

Percentage of Canadians who will return a lost wallet containing money : 64

Of Americans who will : 57

Number of U.S. states that require permits for children’s lemonade stands : 34

Minimum age at which citizens of the Netherlands can request euthanasia, with their parents’ permission : 12

Number of Dutch 12- to 17-year-olds who have requested and received euthanasia since 2005 : 14

Estimated portion of people in the world who were married as children : 1/10

Number of U.S. states with laws permitting the chemical castration of convicted

sex offenders : 8

With laws mandating it in certain cases : 1

Percentage of Americans who say it’s hard to know what speech others will find offensive : 48

Estimated percentage of active police officers who use racist, bigoted, or violent language on Facebook : 20

Of retired police officers : 45

Average number of times per day the television series Cops aired in the United States this spring : 9

Percentage of U.S. traffic stops that end in arrest : 2

That end in arrest on Cops : 92

Number of the 15 hottest U.S. states that lack universal air-conditioning

in their prisons : 13

Percentage of state prisoners who are incarcerated for violating parole or probation : 45

Percentage of those prisoners whose violations did not involve the commission

of a crime : 55

Percentage of non-L.G.B.T.Q. Americans in 2016 who said they were comfortable interacting with L.G.B.T.Q. people : 63

Who said so last year : 45

Portion of U.S. gay and lesbian adults who are out to most of their friends and

family members : 3/4

Of U.S. bisexual adults who are : 1/5

Percentage of U.S. bisexual adults who are in relationships with partners of

the opposite sex : 88

Factor by which U.S. men are more likely than women to say they are willing to have sex on the first date : 6

Estimated portion of U.S. heterosexual women who have gone on a date

for free food : 1/4

Date on which New Zealand released its national budget : 5/30/2019

On which the model featured on its cover left the country because she couldn’t afford to live there : 12/3/2018

Percentage increase since 2015 in U.S. job postings offering unlimited

vacation time : 178

Percentage by which the federal minimum wage is worth less today than it

was in 1968 : 31

Number of years for which the federal minimum wage has remained unadjusted : 10

Percentage of U.S. workers over 50 who lose longtime jobs before they are prepared to retire : 56

Percentage of those workers who never recover their earning power : 90

Percentage change since 1981 in the number of annual U.S. mergers and

acquisitions : +104

In the number of annual antitrust investigations undertaken by the

Justice Department : –33

Percentage increase since 2016 in the value of federal government contracts with temp agencies : 109

Number of pages of FBI files that were made public in June pertaining to a Bigfoot investigation : 22

Percentage of Americans who think it’s “too much” to expect the average person to recognize made-up news and information : 56

Who think it’s “too much” to expect the average person to recognize satire : 34

