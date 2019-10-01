Single Page Print Page

From a manuscript in progress.

Or the one drunken half-quarter grand uncle recalling

The sound speckled apples on his fabled real daddy’s

Coastal orchard made falling multidimensionally

To the vaguely salty combination of plantation dirt

And marshland bearing the roots of this strange

Distant cousin to the plum, the Cherokee palm tree,

And West African pear, color of a bloody, dusky ruby,

Husky & almost as bulky as the lamenting lamb’s head

His daddy lopped off once & kicked at him laughing,

The uncle informed me wistfully at a reunion of family

Fleecers, fabricators, fairy tellers & makeup artists

With his cast-off awful alcohol stench burning my nostrils

As he gripped the back of my head & gazed deeply

At the speckled invisible apple or head in his hand.