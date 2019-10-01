ARCHIVE / 2019 / October
| Next Article >

Readings — From the October 2019 issue

[Untitled]

By

Download Pdf
Read Online
Single Page
Print Page

A photograph by Demetris Koilalous from Caesura: The Duration of a Sigh, a monograph about the experience of migrants who cross the Aegean Sea to Greece, which was published last year by Kehrer Verlag.

© The artist. Courtesy Kehrer Verlag

A photograph by Demetris Koilalous from Caesura: The Duration of a Sigh, a monograph about the experience of migrants who cross the Aegean Sea to Greece, which was published last year by Kehrer Verlag.

You are currently viewing this article as a guest. If you are a subscriber, please sign in. If you aren't, please subscribe below and get access to the entire Harper's archive for only $23.99/year.

= Subscribers only.
Sign in here.
Subscribe here.

Download Pdf
Single Page
Print Page
Share

Get access to 169 years of
Harper’s for only $23.99

United States Canada

THE CURRENT ISSUE

October 2019

October 2019

view Table Content

Close

You’ve read your free article from Harper’s Magazine this month.

*Click “Unsubscribe” in the Weekly Review to stop receiving emails from Harper’s Magazine.