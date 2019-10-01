ARCHIVE / 2019 / October
Hamlet

Hamlet, a hand-embroidered found photograph by Julie Cockburn, from her monograph Stickybeak, which was published by Chose Commune in September. Cockburn’s work is on view this month at Flowers Gallery, in London.

Courtesy the artist and Flowers Gallery, London and New York City

