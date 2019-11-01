ARCHIVE / 2019 / November
| Next Article >

Readings — From the November 2019 issue

A venison of loveliness

By

Download Pdf
Read Online
Single Page
Print Page

A venison of loveliness, a painting by Sanam Khatibi, whose work is on view this month at P.P.O.W., in New York City.

Courtesy the artist; Rodolphe Janssen, Brussels; and P.P.O.W., New York City

A venison of loveliness, a painting by Sanam Khatibi, whose work is on view this month at P.P.O.W., in New York City.

You are currently viewing this article as a guest. If you are a subscriber, please sign in. If you aren't, please subscribe below and get access to the entire Harper's archive for only $23.99/year.

= Subscribers only.
Sign in here.
Subscribe here.

Download Pdf
Single Page
Print Page
Share

Get access to 169 years of
Harper’s for only $23.99

United States Canada

THE CURRENT ISSUE

Harper’s Magazine November 2019

November 2019

Men at Work

= Subscribers only.
Sign in here.
Subscribe here.

By

To Serve Is to Rule

= Subscribers only.
Sign in here.
Subscribe here.

By

The Bird Angle

= Subscribers only.
Sign in here.
Subscribe here.

By

The K-12 Takeover

= Subscribers only.
Sign in here.
Subscribe here.

By

The $68,000 Fish

= Subscribers only.
Sign in here.
Subscribe here.

By

view Table Content

Close

You’ve read your free article from Harper’s Magazine this month.

*Click “Unsubscribe” in the Weekly Review to stop receiving emails from Harper’s Magazine.