Harper’s Index — From the November 2019 issue
SIGN IN to access Harper’s Magazine
Need to create a login? Want to change your email address or password? Forgot your password?
1. Sign in to Customer Care using your account number or postal address.
2. Select Email/Password Information.
3. Enter your new information and click on Save My Changes.
Subscribers can find additional help here. Not a subscriber? Subscribe today!
Harper’s Index — From the November 2019 issue
Portion of Americans who wouldn’t be “at all surprised” if the genocide of a religious group occurred in the United States : 1/3
Who believe that society should be “burned to the ground” : 1/10
Rank of Brazil among countries with the highest amount of annual forest depletion : 2
Rank of Russia : 1
Number of species classified as threatened or endangered under Republican administrations since 1993 : 77
Under Democratic administrations : 915
Estimated number of Americans who were displaced by natural disasters last year : 1,200,000
Factor by which a French person is more likely than an American to believe that vaccines are unsafe : 3
Number of European countries that the W.H.O. no longer considers to have eradicated measles as of this year : 4
Percentage of cases in which parents or caregivers of children who die from being left in hot cars are charged with a crime : 55
Minimum number of U.S. sites at which parents can anonymously deposit a baby they are unable or unwilling to care for : 19
Percentage by which married mothers who work outside the home experience slower memory decline than those who do not : 61
Percentage of British adults who believe men have stronger sex drives than women : 42
Who believe women have stronger sex drives than men : 2
Percentage of Power Five college fight songs that include the words “men,” “boys,” or “sons” : 36
Minimum number of Afghan civilians killed this year by the Afghan military and international forces : 577
By the Taliban : 423
Number of national border walls worldwide at the time of the fall of the Berlin Wall : 15
Today : 70
Number of individuals ICE has detained since 2012 whom the agency admits may have been U.S. citizens : 1,488
Number of days for which one citizen was detained : 1,273
Average number of times per week Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is mentioned
on Fox News : 42
On CNN : 14
Number of states whose supreme court benches are all white : 24
Number of those states in which at least a quarter of the population consists of
people of color : 8
Number of sitting U.S. governors who are black : 0
Number of U.S. governors who have apologized this year for wearing blackface : 2
Total number of state-level recall elections from 1908 to 2009 : 25
From 2010 to the present : 20
Percentage of Democratic voters who cite a personal characteristic as the most important factor in selecting a president : 28
Who cite a policy consideration : 27
Number of Democratic congresspeople with “A” ratings from the N.R.A. after
the 2008 elections : 67
With “A” ratings after the 2018 midterms : 3
Number of states that prohibit local governments from enacting gun regulations beyond existing state laws : 43
Estimated average percentage by which marijuana in California is more expensive if purchased legally : 77
Estimated percentage of California marijuana sales that were made through legal channels last year : 22
Minimum number of U.S. universities that have offered courses related to the marijuana industry : 14
Rank of subscription television services among forty-six major U.S. industries in terms of customer satisfaction : 46
Of breweries : 1
November Index Sources
1 YouGov (NYC)
2 Kevin Arceneaux, Temple University (Philadelphia)
3, 4 Global Forest Watch (Washington)
5, 6 U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (Falls Church, Va.)
7 Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre (Geneva)
8 Gallup (Washington)
9 World Health Organization (Geneva)
10 Kids and Cars (Olathe, Kan.)
11 Safe Haven Baby Boxes (Woodburn, Ind.)
12 Elizabeth Rose Mayeda, University of California, Los Angeles
13, 14 End Violence Against Women International (London)
15 FiveThirtyEight (NYC)
16, 17 United Nations Assistant Mission in Afghanistan (NYC)
18, 19 Reece Jones, University of Hawaii (Honolulu)
20 Immigration and Customs Enforcement (Washington)
21 National Immigrant Justice Center (Chicago)
22, 23 Internet Archive (San Francisco)
24, 25 Brennan Center for Justice (NYC)
26, 27Harper’s research
28, 29 Joshua Spivak, Wagner College (NYC)
30, 31 Pew Research Center (Washington)
32, 33 New York Times
34 Adam Winkler, University of California, Los Angeles
35, 36 BDS Analytics (Monterey, Calif.)
37 Harper’s research
38, 39 American Customer Satisfaction Index (Ann Arbor, Mich.).
You are currently viewing this article as a guest. If you are a subscriber, please sign in. If you aren't, please subscribe below and get access to the entire Harper's archive for only $23.99/year.
SIGN IN to access Harper’s Magazine
Need to create a login? Want to change your email address or password? Forgot your password?
1. Sign in to Customer Care using your account number or postal address.
2. Select Email/Password Information.
3. Enter your new information and click on Save My Changes.
Subscribers can find additional help here. Not a subscriber? Subscribe today!