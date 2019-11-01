Readings — From the November 2019 issue “Lucy Watering at Night, 1973” Download Pdf Read Online

Single Page Print Page “Lucy Watering at Night, 1973,” a photograph by Michael Jang, from his monograph, Who Is Michael Jang?, which was published in September by Atelier Éditions. Jang’s work is on view through January at McEvoy Foundation for the Arts, in San Francisco. © The artist. Courtesy Atelier Éditions

