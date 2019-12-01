Single Page Print Page

From reports of conditions in the New York City Housing Authority’s public-housing units since 2017.

Unidentified children likely poisoned by lead paint

Mold in the apartments of asthmatics

Broken air conditioners in designated cooling centers

Doorways concealed with plywood and painted over to prevent inspectors from discovering them

Holes in walls stuffed with newspaper and painted over

Burst pipes pouring gray water into a laundry room for two months

Sewage gurgling up from sinks and toilets

Water intentionally shut off to prevent inspectors from finding leaky pipes

Power cords of tenants’ refrigerators intentionally cut by employees

Immigration documents, beds, computers, a couch, and kitchen supplies stolen by employees

Rats running across the floor of a day-care center

Rats living in the ceiling of a day-care center

Decomposing rats falling through waterlogged ceiling tiles

Drunk employees

Sex between managers and employees

Orgies involving a group of employees

Threats by a supervisor to rape an employee

Threats by a supervisor to break the legs of a maintenance worker

Threats by an employee to have her boyfriend kill another employee

Threats by a supervisor to run a person over with a truck owned by the New York City Housing Authority