Harper's Index — From the December 2019 issue

Number of new Christmas films that will debut on Hallmark channels this year : 40

Percentage of the world’s internet traffic that is attributable to Netflix : 12

Percentage increase since 1996 in the average price of a movie ticket in the

United States : 106

In the average price of a concert ticket : 256

Estimated annual amount that U.S. book publishers lose to piracy : $315,000,000

Percentage of people downloading pirated e-books who make $100,000 or

more a year : 29

Number of requests Google has received since 2014 to delete search results based on the E.U.’s “right to be forgotten” law : 3,300,000

Percentage of those requests Google has granted : 45

Factor by which the U.S. public trusts law enforcement more than advertisers to use facial-recognition technology “responsibly” : 3

Amount that the Florida D.M.V. earned selling personal data in 2017 : $77,865,737

Percentage of American women aged 30 and older who receive financial help from

their parents : 49

Of American men aged 30 and older : 62

Median percentage of student-loan debt owed by white borrowers twenty years after enrolling in college : 6

Of student-loan debt owed by black borrowers : 95

Minimum number of laws in San Francisco penalizing homelessness : 24

Percentage change in calls to 9-1-1 about homeless people in San Francisco

from 2013 to 2017 : +78

Number of months for which Japanese men are legally guaranteed

paid paternity leave : 12

Percentage of Japanese fathers who take some advantage of the policy : 6

Who take all twelve months : 0.1

Percentage of U.S. adults over 55 who did freelance work this year : 29

Percentage of images in U.S. online media that feature people aged 50 or older : 15

Percentage of Americans who are older than 50 : 46

Percentage by which people who nap once or twice a week are less likely than

non-nappers to face serious heart illnesses : 48

Factor by which non-white Americans are more likely than white Americans

to be vegetarians : 3

Percentage by which U.S. sales of plant-based meat substitutes increased this year : 10

Number of states with laws prohibiting the use of the words “meat,” “burger,”

or “steak” on labels for non-animal products : 7

Rank of “well done” among the ways that Americans prefer their steaks to be cooked : 1

Chance that an American avoids drinking tap water at home because

of safety concerns : 1 in 3

Percentage of bottled water sold in the United States that is

filtered tap water : 64

Estimated amount that Americans spent on bottled water last year : $31,000,000,000

Percentage of the U.S. automobile market that is composed of

S.U.V.s and pickup trucks : 66

Of sedans : 22

Percentage of Americans who believe electric cars require gasoline to run : 42

Number of Nobel laureates in physics who have been named John : 8

Who have been named Wolfgang : 3

Who have been women : 3

Factor by which a public restroom floor hosts more bacteria than a toilet seat : 40,000

By which a kitchen sponge hosts more bacteria than a toilet seat : 17,700,000,000

Rank of kitchen cleaning among Americans’ least favorite chores : 1

Portion of Americans who say they’d give up sex for life if they never had

to do any more chores : 1/5

