Harper’s Index — From the December 2019 issue
Number of new Christmas films that will debut on Hallmark channels this year : 40
Percentage of the world’s internet traffic that is attributable to Netflix : 12
Percentage increase since 1996 in the average price of a movie ticket in the
United States : 106
In the average price of a concert ticket : 256
Estimated annual amount that U.S. book publishers lose to piracy : $315,000,000
Percentage of people downloading pirated e-books who make $100,000 or
more a year : 29
Number of requests Google has received since 2014 to delete search results based on the E.U.’s “right to be forgotten” law : 3,300,000
Percentage of those requests Google has granted : 45
Factor by which the U.S. public trusts law enforcement more than advertisers to use facial-recognition technology “responsibly” : 3
Amount that the Florida D.M.V. earned selling personal data in 2017 : $77,865,737
Percentage of American women aged 30 and older who receive financial help from
their parents : 49
Of American men aged 30 and older : 62
Median percentage of student-loan debt owed by white borrowers twenty years after enrolling in college : 6
Of student-loan debt owed by black borrowers : 95
Minimum number of laws in San Francisco penalizing homelessness : 24
Percentage change in calls to 9-1-1 about homeless people in San Francisco
from 2013 to 2017 : +78
Number of months for which Japanese men are legally guaranteed
paid paternity leave : 12
Percentage of Japanese fathers who take some advantage of the policy : 6
Who take all twelve months : 0.1
Percentage of U.S. adults over 55 who did freelance work this year : 29
Percentage of images in U.S. online media that feature people aged 50 or older : 15
Percentage of Americans who are older than 50 : 46
Percentage by which people who nap once or twice a week are less likely than
non-nappers to face serious heart illnesses : 48
Factor by which non-white Americans are more likely than white Americans
to be vegetarians : 3
Percentage by which U.S. sales of plant-based meat substitutes increased this year : 10
Number of states with laws prohibiting the use of the words “meat,” “burger,”
or “steak” on labels for non-animal products : 7
Rank of “well done” among the ways that Americans prefer their steaks to be cooked : 1
Chance that an American avoids drinking tap water at home because
of safety concerns : 1 in 3
Percentage of bottled water sold in the United States that is
filtered tap water : 64
Estimated amount that Americans spent on bottled water last year : $31,000,000,000
Percentage of the U.S. automobile market that is composed of
S.U.V.s and pickup trucks : 66
Of sedans : 22
Percentage of Americans who believe electric cars require gasoline to run : 42
Number of Nobel laureates in physics who have been named John : 8
Who have been named Wolfgang : 3
Who have been women : 3
Factor by which a public restroom floor hosts more bacteria than a toilet seat : 40,000
By which a kitchen sponge hosts more bacteria than a toilet seat : 17,700,000,000
Rank of kitchen cleaning among Americans’ least favorite chores : 1
Portion of Americans who say they’d give up sex for life if they never had
to do any more chores : 1/5
