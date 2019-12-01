Single Page Print Page

From sentences in movie reviews by James Patterson.

I’m a little nuts and a little sick

It should be obvious that I like preposterous stories

Stephen King commented that he doesn’t have any respect for me

Hey, there’s no accounting for taste!

Some writers have diarrhea of the pen, like me

Poor Herman Melville might be rolling in his grave

For years some knuckleheads have criticized my books without actually reading them

Screw the critics

I suspect a lot of critics were lonely, misunderstood teens

I’ve got my own teenage problems

I don’t particularly like video games

I have never really been with The Force

How could a movie called Sex Tape, with Cameron Diaz, be unwatchable?

Too much bang-bang, not enough hah-hah

And I’m no red-meat yahoo

I’m a sucker for romance

I’m such a girl

I like books about women; I like movies about women

I’m really happy that women are finally going out to see movies that their husbands and boyfriends might not be interested in

I understand the economics of young women acting as stupidly as young males

We’re all caught between the greedy mob at the top and the greedy mob at the bottom

What to do, what to do?

Should I become an actor on the series How I Met Your Mother? I don’t think so

I leave it to you to make your own decisions

I have been to this sad place before

I spent a couple hours in Tom Cruise’s house last year

I’d take it up with my shrink if I had a shrink

My problem, not yours