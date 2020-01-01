ARCHIVE / 2020 / January
Readings — From the January 2020 issue

Dantor a Anais and Sanité Bélair

By

Dantor a Anais and Sanité Bélair, mixed-media artworks by Didier William, whose work is on view this month at the Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art, in Hartford, Connecticut.

Courtesy the artist; James Fuentes, New York City; and Anna Zorina Gallery, New York City

