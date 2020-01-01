Single Page Print Page

From news reports of tasks that various types of rodents have been trained to perform.

Distinguish healthy patients from tuberculosis patients

Distinguish Japanese speech from Dutch speech

Fear cherry blossoms

Fear terrorists

Find land mines

Detect severed animal body parts

Regain the use of their limbs

Search for humans

Assault other rodents

Hide

Find marijuana

Take ecstasy

Find cocaine

Use cocaine

Trade in foreign-exchange and commodity futures markets