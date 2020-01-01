Single Page Print Page

From “Translating Paul Blackburn,” published in The Next Loves, a collection of poetry that was released in September by Nightboat Books. Translated from the French by Lindsay Turner.

Finally I gave up

overwhelmed

counting the powerful ankles

in this city, even the ones behind which

I’m walking right now

ultra-blond • super-rivery

if only he knew: it would take so little

to be saved but ok

I just go straight to dinner—

the building bizarrely lost

in an instant of nowhere

between the R

and nothing

night falls the wind

picks up the storm we close the windows

tip out buckets of second-light

we eat blueberries we listen

to the voices of Paul and Frank

and why have I

suddenly a mouthful of tears

for not having known

how to protect them? from death no matter if I wasn’t really

born yet of course

(remember the

falling rain)

I could have made the effort