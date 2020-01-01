Readings — From the January 2020 issue
SIGN IN to access Harper’s Magazine
Need to create a login? Want to change your email address or password? Forgot your password?
1. Sign in to Customer Care using your account number or postal address.
2. Select Email/Password Information.
3. Enter your new information and click on Save My Changes.
Subscribers can find additional help here. Not a subscriber? Subscribe today!
Readings — From the January 2020 issue
From “Translating Paul Blackburn,” published in The Next Loves, a collection of poetry that was released in September by Nightboat Books. Translated from the French by Lindsay Turner.
Finally I gave up
overwhelmed
counting the powerful ankles
in this city, even the ones behind which
I’m walking right now
ultra-blond • super-rivery
if only he knew: it would take so little
to be saved but ok
I just go straight to dinner—
the building bizarrely lost
in an instant of nowhere
between the R
and nothing
night falls the wind
picks up the storm we close the windows
tip out buckets of second-light
we eat blueberries we listen
to the voices of Paul and Frank
and why have I
suddenly a mouthful of tears
for not having known
how to protect them? from death no matter if I wasn’t really
born yet of course
(remember the
falling rain)
I could have made the effort
You are currently viewing this article as a guest. If you are a subscriber, please sign in. If you aren't, please subscribe below and get access to the entire Harper's archive for only $23.99/year.
SIGN IN to access Harper’s Magazine
Need to create a login? Want to change your email address or password? Forgot your password?
1. Sign in to Customer Care using your account number or postal address.
2. Select Email/Password Information.
3. Enter your new information and click on Save My Changes.
Subscribers can find additional help here. Not a subscriber? Subscribe today!