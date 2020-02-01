Single Page Print Page

From actions since 2006 taken by American companies and institutions to appease China.

Censored music that refers to the Tiananmen Square massacre

Canceled a lecture on women’s rights

Removed an app that allowed protesters in Hong Kong to track the location of police officers

Barred discussion of Hong Kong politics on news shows

Removed any reference to Taiwan’s status as a country from the corporate website

Apologized for a T-shirt design with a map of China that did not include Taiwan

Removed the Taiwanese flag from emoji keyboards in Hong Kong and Macao

Canceled a campus visit from the Dalai Lama

Ejected a researcher from campus for investigating the Chinese government’s influence on the school

Suspended a professional video-game player and forced him to return prize money after he expressed support for Hong Kong protesters

Fired a hotel employee in Omaha, Nebraska, for liking a pro-Tibet tweet

Removed a submission to a sneaker-design contest that depicted Hong Kong protesters in goggles, gas masks, and hard hats

Removed an advertisement for a Tiffany & Co. ring showing a model with her right hand covering her right eye for its resemblance to a pose adopted by Hong Kong protesters

Rewrote a Tibetan Marvel character as a white woman

Cut a movie scene shot in Shanghai in which Tom Cruise walks past a clothesline strung with underwear