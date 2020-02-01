Harper’s Index

Single Page Print Page

Portion of South Koreans who say they would support North Korea in a war with Japan : 1/2

Estimated number of drones that governments worldwide will purchase in the next decade for combat use : 1,800

For surveillance use : 75,000

Percentage of nonmilitary drones for sale in the United States that were manufactured in China : 80

Minimum number of products that are available for purchase on Amazon : 500,000,000

Estimated percentage of New York City apartments that receive at least one package every day : 15

Minimum number of contractors employed by Google to evaluate the usefulness of search results : 10,000

Number of changes that Google made to its search algorithm and interface in 2018 : 3,234

Portion of U.S. voting precincts that rely on electronic voting machines that leave no paper trail : 1/10

Number of U.S. states that use a mobile voting app : 1

Percentage of American men who say they would not feel “very comfortable” with a woman as president : 51

Of American women who say so : 41

Estimated number of Americans who have lost a friend or family member since 2014 because health care was too costly : 34,000,000

Factor by which this is more likely to be true of a Democrat than a Republican : 3

Factor by which the amount a U.S. insurer pays for a flu shot can vary depending on where it is administered : 3

Factor by which an American adult is more likely to go out of network for mental health care than for medical care : 5

Estimated percentage of Americans who have an autoimmune disease : 15

Who can name an autoimmune disease : 15

Percentage of unemployed Americans receiving unemployment benefits in 2000 : 37

In 2018 : 28

Estimated value of extra expenses that an average American household incurs as a result of oligopolies : $5,000

Percentage of civil defendants in U.S. general-jurisdiction courts who had lawyers in 1992 : 95

Who have lawyers today : 46

Rank of the United States among countries with the highest rates of immigrant children in detention : 1

Of Mexico : 2

Number of refugees resettled in the United States in October : 0

Number of countries in which the annual number of tourists outnumbers residents : 41

In which this ratio is at least 2 to 1 : 23

Percentage of Americans aged 13 to 38 who would be willing to post sponsored content to their social-media accounts : 86

Who would become a social-media influencer if given the opportunity : 54

Factor by which the number of social-media influencers using the word “anxiety” increased from 2016 to 2019 : 3

Minimum number of apps that promise to help people find friends : 22

Amount per hour that the company People Walker charges for an “on-demand walking partner” : $14

Percentage of Americans with siblings who think their mother has a favorite child : 33

Percentage of those Americans who believe they are the favorite : 30

Factor by which men are more likely than women to believe they are the favorite : 2

Percentage of Americans aged 18 to 34 who say they have witnessed ageism in the workplace : 52

Of Americans aged 55 and older : 39

Number of pending patent applications for variations of the phrase “OK, Boomer” : 6

February Index Sources

1 Korea Institute for National Unification (Seoul)

2, 3 IHS Markit (London)

4 Drone Industry Insights (Hamburg, Germany)

5 Marketplace Pulse (NYC)

6 José Holguín-Veras, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (Troy, N.Y.)

7, 8 Google (Mountain View, Calif.)

9 Verified Voting (Philadelphia)

10 National Conference of State Legislatures (Denver)

11, 12 Kantar Public (London)

13, 14 Gallup (Atlanta)

15 Kaiser Family Foundation (Washington)

16 Milliman (Denver)

17, 18 American Autoimmune Related Diseases Association (Eastpointe, Mich.)

19, 20 Bureau of Labor Statistics (Washington)

21 Thomas Philippon, New York University

22, 23 National Center for State Courts (Williamsburg, Va.)

24, 25 Global Detention Project (Geneva)

26 U.S. Department of State

27, 28 World Tourism Organization (Madrid)

29, 30 Morning Consult (Washington)

31 Captiv8 (San Francisco)

32, 33 Harper’s research

34–36 YouGov (NYC)

37, 38 Glassdoor (Mill Valley, Calif.)

39 U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (Alexandria, Va.)