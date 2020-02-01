Single Page Print Page

From a deposition given last year by Dominic Ryan, the general manager of Founders Brewing Company, to Jack Schulz, a lawyer for Tracy Evans. In 2018, Evans, an employee at the Michigan brewery, sued the company for racial discrimination, alleging that his co-workers used slurs in his presence, and that he was denied a promotion because of his race and fired after complaining to human resources. The lawsuit was settled in October. Patrick Edsenga is a lawyer for Founders. Kwame Kilpatrick is the former mayor of Detroit.

jack schulz: When did you first meet Tracy Evans?

dominic ryan: 2011, 2012. We had mutual friends before working there.

schulz: So you knew Tracy prior to his employment at Founders?

ryan: Met a few times, yes.

schulz: Are you aware that Tracy is black?

ryan: What do you mean by that?

schulz: Were you aware that Tracy is African-American?

ryan: I’m not sure of his lineage, so I can’t answer that.

schulz: All right. Are you aware Tracy’s a man of color?

ryan: What do you mean by that?

schulz: Do you know what a white person is versus a black person?

ryan: Can you clarify that for me?

schulz: No. You don’t know what it means for someone to be a white person or a black person?

ryan: I’m asking for clarification.

schulz: You don’t need any, I can promise you that. Someone’s skin color, a white—

ryan: So that’s what you’re referring to?

schulz: Yeah. Oh, yeah, yeah.

ryan: Okay. Yes, I know the difference in skin tone.

schulz: Are you able to identify individuals by their skin color?

ryan: What do you mean identify?

schulz: I mean that have you ever looked at Tracy Evans in your entire life? Have you? That’s a genuine question.

ryan: Yes.

schulz: And did you ever realize that Tracy’s skin color is black?

ryan: Is his skin different from mine? Yes.

schulz: How?

ryan: What do you mean how? It’s a different color.

schulz: Correct. And what is the difference of that color?

ryan: It’s darker.

schulz: And that means?

patrick edsenga: Objection. Vague question.

schulz: This could be a one-sentence answer, you know. I guess your testimony is you have no idea if Tracy is a minority, if he’s African-American?

ryan: I don’t know Tracy’s lineage, so I can’t speculate on whether he’s—if he’s from Africa or not.

schulz: What do you mean lineage, from Africa?

ryan: I mean I don’t know his DNA.

schulz: Have you ever met black people who aren’t from Africa?

ryan: Excuse me?

schulz: Have you ever met a black person born in America?

ryan: Yes.

schulz: Have you ever met a black person who didn’t tell you they were black?

ryan: Can you rephrase that?

schulz: Is Barack Obama black?

edsenga: Objection.

schulz: To your knowledge?

ryan: I’ve never met Barack Obama, so I don’t—

schulz: So you don’t know if Barack Obama is black? What about Michael Jordan? Do you know if Michael Jordan is black?

edsenga: Objection.

ryan: I’ve never met him.

schulz: So you don’t know? What about Kwame Kilpatrick?

ryan: Never met him.

schulz: To your knowledge, was Kwame Kilpatrick black?

ryan: I—

schulz: You don’t know?

ryan: I don’t know.