Readings — From the February 2020 issue Smote Like a Butterfly

Single Page Print Page From names of military drones used by countries around the world, as compiled in The Drone Databook, by Dan Gettinger, published last year by the Center for the Study of the Drone at Bard College. Reaper

Stalker

Scout

Desert Hawk

Global Hawk

MicroFalcon

Raven

Skylark

Sparrow

Cardinal

Phoenix

Harpy

Tucan

Penguin

Stingray

Tiger Shark

Blowfish

Black Hornet

Wasp

Mosquito

Gnat

Improved Gnat

