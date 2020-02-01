ARCHIVE / 2020 / February
Readings — From the February 2020 issue

Smote Like a Butterfly

From names of military drones used by countries around the world, as compiled in The Drone Databook, by Dan Gettinger, published last year by the Center for the Study of the Drone at Bard College.

Reaper
Stalker
Scout
Desert Hawk
Global Hawk
MicroFalcon
Raven
Skylark
Sparrow
Cardinal
Phoenix
Harpy
Tucan
Penguin
Stingray
Tiger Shark
Blowfish
Black Hornet
Wasp
Mosquito
Gnat
Improved Gnat

