ARCHIVE / 2020 / March
| Next Article >

Readings — From the March 2020 issue

Electric

By

Download Pdf
Read Online
Single Page
Print Page

From a manuscript in progress.

In the dream I wrote this poem called “Electric.”

Somehow I got the t in the middle of the title

to wiggle. All the words of the poem

were crossed out with clay-colored lines

that ran through like fences or wires.

I could only see the tops and bottoms of the letters.

When I scraped the words of the poem with a knife

like a scratch card, the text remained hidden

behind opalescent scars

which hovered and shifted, “cloudlike,”

wherever my eyes rested. I put the shavings

under a big lens, and it seemed to me that was the real poem.

I remain unsure of what it said. The sound attached was red,

almost “a berry caught in an engine.” I do not think

I want to write anymore. I haven’t in many months.

One line occurs to me and repeats. It will not make way.

But here, still, is the knife in my right hand.

You are currently viewing this article as a guest. If you are a subscriber, please sign in. If you aren't, please subscribe below and get access to the entire Harper's archive for only $23.99/year.

= Subscribers only.
Sign in here.
Subscribe here.

Download Pdf
Single Page
Print Page
Share

More from Emily Skillings:

Readings From the December 2017 issue

Poem with Orpheus

Get access to 169 years of
Harper’s for only $23.99

United States Canada

THE CURRENT ISSUE

March 2020

March 2020

The Old Normal

= Subscribers only.
Sign in here.
Subscribe here.

By

Out of Africa

= Subscribers only.
Sign in here.
Subscribe here.

By

Waiting for the End of the World

= Subscribers only.
Sign in here.
Subscribe here.

By

In Harm’s Way

= Subscribers only.
Sign in here.
Subscribe here.

By

The Fifth Step

= Subscribers only.
Sign in here.
Subscribe here.

By

A View to a Krill

= Subscribers only.
Sign in here.
Subscribe here.

By

view Table Content

Close

You’ve read your free article from Harper’s Magazine this month.

*Click “Unsubscribe” in the Weekly Review to stop receiving emails from Harper’s Magazine.