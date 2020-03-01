Readings — From the March 2020 issue
From a manuscript in progress.
In the dream I wrote this poem called “Electric.”
Somehow I got the t in the middle of the title
to wiggle. All the words of the poem
were crossed out with clay-colored lines
that ran through like fences or wires.
I could only see the tops and bottoms of the letters.
When I scraped the words of the poem with a knife
like a scratch card, the text remained hidden
behind opalescent scars
which hovered and shifted, “cloudlike,”
wherever my eyes rested. I put the shavings
under a big lens, and it seemed to me that was the real poem.
I remain unsure of what it said. The sound attached was red,
almost “a berry caught in an engine.” I do not think
I want to write anymore. I haven’t in many months.
One line occurs to me and repeats. It will not make way.
But here, still, is the knife in my right hand.
