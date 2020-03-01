Readings — From the March 2020 issue
Readings — From the March 2020 issue
From items found in the stomachs of dead whales since 2010, as described in news reports.
Fishing nets
Bundles of rope
Corrugated tubing
Duct tape
Shopping bags
Banana bags
Rice sacks
Yogurt containers
Instant-noodle packaging
Bottles
Cups
Plates
Flower pots
Towels
Flip-flops
Shoe soles
Gloves
Sweatpants
Laundry detergent
