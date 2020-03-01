Readings — From the March 2020 issue Moby Sick Download Pdf Read Online

Single Page Print Page From items found in the stomachs of dead whales since 2010, as described in news reports. Fishing nets

Bundles of rope

Corrugated tubing

Duct tape

Shopping bags

Banana bags

Rice sacks

Yogurt containers

Instant-noodle packaging

Bottles

Cups

Plates

Flower pots

Towels

Flip-flops

Shoe soles

Gloves

Sweatpants

Laundry detergent

You are currently viewing this article as a guest. If you are a subscriber, please sign in. If you aren't, please subscribe below and get access to the entire Harper's archive for only $23.99/year.

= Subscribers only.

Sign in here.

Subscribe here.