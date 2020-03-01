Readings — From the March 2020 issue
Readings — From the March 2020 issue
The Occult Enthusiast, a painting by Hernan Bas, whose work was on view in January at Lehmann Maupin, in New York City.
Courtesy the artist and Lehmann Maupin, Hong Kong/New York City/Seoul. Photo: Silvia Ros
