January 2025 Issue [Report]
The Ghosts in the Machine
Spotify’s plot against musicians
by Liz Pelly,
Liz Pelly
is the author of Mood Machine: The Rise of Spotify and the Costs of the Perfect Playlist, from which this excerpt is taken. It will be published in January by One Signal Publishers, an imprint of Atria Books.
