Weekly Review
Trump launches a missile strike in Syria, Russia declares Jehovah’s Witnesses an extremest organization, and human flesh is found not to be very nutritious
SIGN IN to access Harper’s Magazine
Need to create a login? Want to change your email address or password? Forgot your password?
1. Sign in to Customer Care using your account number or postal address.
2. Select Email/Password Information.
3. Enter your new information and click on Save My Changes.
Subscribers can find additional help here. Not a subscriber? Subscribe today!
Trump launches a missile strike in Syria, Russia declares Jehovah’s Witnesses an extremest organization, and human flesh is found not to be very nutritious
In Syria, President Bashar al-Assad allegedly ordered a chemical-weapons attack on the town of Khan Shaykhun, which killed 86 civilians. [1] Former secretary of state Hillary Clinton said the United States should attack Syrian airfields, and president Donald Trump, who while debating Clinton last year said it was a mistake for the United States to go after Assad and who twice attempted to ban Syrian refugees from coming to the United States, launched 59 Tomahawk missiles from the Mediterranean Sea into an airfield in the Syrian village of al-Shayrat.[2][3][4][5] “These tactical strikes make clear that the Assad regime can no longer count on American inaction,” said House Speaker Paul Ryan, who in 2013 voted against giving the Obama Administration congressional authorization to respond to a more deadly chemical-weapons attack by Assad, describing such action as a “feckless show of force.”[6] After the strike, two jets took off from the al-Shayrat airfield and attacked eastern Homs, and stock prices for the company that manufactures Tomahawks rose 3 percent.[7][8] The White House announced that it would proceed with the sale of military aircraft to the Nigerian government, and Trump sent an aircraft carrier and several other warships toward the Korean peninsula and announced he was prepared to “solve North Korea.”[9][10] A man in Stockholm hijacked a beer truck and drove it into a department store, killing four people, and the Islamic State claimed responsibility for bombings that killed 47 people at two Coptic churches in Egypt.[11][12] Israel temporarily closed its border to Egypt, and the country’s opposition party announced it was delaying its primary elections by 24 hours because of a Britney Spears concert.[13][14]
After months of infighting, Trump demanded reconciliation between Steve Bannon, a white supremacist with no government experience who serves as his chief adviser, and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, a 36-year-old New Jersey real-estate heir whom Trump placed in charge of his administration’s policy for the Middle East, Canada, China, Mexico, veterans affairs, and the opioid crisis.[15][16][17] Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who led at least 79 filibusters against Obama Administration judicial nominees, changed longstanding Senate rules to block Democrats from filibustering the nomination of Neil Gorsuch to the U.S. Supreme Court, and Gorsuch was then confirmed and sworn in as the court’s 101st associate justice, filling a seat left vacant since Antonin Scalia’s death in February 2016.[18] Fox News pundit Bill O’Reilly hired the lawyer of former president Bill Clinton to advise him on workplace sexual-harassment allegations, Trump defended O’Reilly, and it was reported that Fox was using footage of Trump bragging about sexually assaulting women in a human-resources training video.[19][20][21] Trump proclaimed April to be National Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month.[22]
Marvel recalled an X-Men comic after hidden Koranic messages were discovered in its illustrations, a British DJ was sentenced to a year in jail by a Tunisian court after playing a remix of the Muslim call to prayer in a nightclub, and Jehovah’s Witnesses were added to a list of extremist organizations in Russia.[23][24][25] The U.S. Department of Labor accused Google of “systemic compensation disparities against women,” and Google released a market survey claiming that its subsidiary YouTube was the “coolest” brand, that Google itself was the third-coolest brand, and that its competitor Yahoo was considered uncool.[26][27] Pepsi withdrew a controversial million-dollar advertising campaign in which model Kendall Jenner portrayed a protester handing a can of soda to a riot-uniformed police officer, and Coca-Cola announced that cans of Cherry Coke in China would feature the face of Warren Buffet, the company’s largest single shareholder, who has said that he has seen no evidence that he would live longer if he switched out Coca-Cola products for “water and broccoli.”[28][29] A decomposing bat was found in a packet of Walmart organic salad mix in Florida, $45,000 worth of romaine lettuce was heisted from a truck in Canada, and a new study on cannibalism found that humans are not very nutritious.[30][31][32]
Sign up and get the Weekly Review delivered to your inbox. Help support our ongoing coverage of Donald Trump by subscribing to Harper’s Magazine today!
Correction: The story originally stated that President Bashar al-Assad ordered a chemical-weapons attack on the town of Khan Shaykhun. The sentence has been changed to reflect that Assad denies this accusation.
More from Matthew Hickey:
Weekly Review — February 15, 2017, 2:57 pm
National Security Adviser Michael Flynn resigns, U.S. congressman Dana Rohrabacher announces that Macedonia is not a country, and White House press briefings draw more viewers than The Bold and the Beautiful
Weekly Review — October 11, 2016, 6:02 pm
Hurricane Matthew kills more than 1,000 people in Haiti, Donald Trump attempts to apologize for bragging that he grabs women by their genitals, and scientists conclude humans will never live past 125.
Weekly Review — August 25, 2016, 4:38 pm
The Olympic Games end, 500 civilians are killed in Syria, and a study finds that humans are concerned about hurting robots’ feelings
In 1899, the art critic Layton Crippen complained in the New York Times that private donors and committees had been permitted to run amok, erecting all across the city a large number of “painfully ugly monuments.” The very worst statues had been dumped in Central Park. “The sculptures go as far toward spoiling the Park as it is possible to spoil it,” he wrote. Even worse, he lamented, no organization had “power of removal” to correct the damage that was being done.
On December 3, 2016, less than a month after Donald Trump was elected president, Amanda Litman sat alone on the porch of a bungalow in Costa Rica, thinking about the future of the Democratic Party. As Hillary Clinton’s director of email marketing, Litman raised $180 million and recruited 500,000 volunteers over the course of the campaign. She had arrived at the Javits Center on Election Night, arms full of cheap beer for the campaign staff, minutes before the pundits on TV announced that Clinton had lost Wisconsin. Later that night, on her cab ride home to Brooklyn, Litman asked the driver to pull over so she could throw up.
In the early Eighties, Andy King, the coach of the Seawolves, a swim club in Danville, California, instructed Debra Denithorne, aged twelve, to do doubles — to practice in the morning and the afternoon. King told Denithorne’s parents that he saw in her the potential to receive a college scholarship, and even to compete in the Olympics. Tall swimmers have an advantage in the water, and by the time Denithorne turned thirteen, she was five foot eight. She dropped soccer and a religious group to spend more time at the pool.
One sunny winter afternoon in western Michigan, I took a ride with Leon Slater, a slight sixty-four-year-old man with a neatly trimmed white beard and intense eyes behind his spectacles. He wore a faded blue baseball cap, so formed to his head that it seemed he slept with it on. Brickyard Road, the street in front of Slater’s home, was a mess of soupy dirt and water-filled craters. The muffler of his mud-splattered maroon pickup was loose, and exhaust fumes choked the cab. He gripped the wheel with hands leathery not from age but from decades moving earth with big machines for a living. What followed was a tooth-jarring tour of Muskegon County’s rural roads, which looked as though they’d been carpet-bombed.
Abby was a breech birth but in the thirty-one years since then most everything has been pretty smooth. Sweet kid, not a lot of trouble. None of them were. Jack and Stevie set a good example, and she followed. Top grades, all the way through. Got on well with others but took her share of meanness here and there, so she stayed thoughtful and kind. There were a few curfew or partying things and some boys before she was ready, and there was one time on a school trip to Chicago that she and some other kids got caught smoking crack cocaine, but that was so weird it almost proved the rule. No big hiccups, master’s in ecology, good state job that lets her do half time but keep benefits while Rose is little.
Confirmed number of Americans aged 112 or older:
Colorado high schoolers who tan indoors are 5.8 times more likely than their non-tanning peers to have used cocaine, 12.6 times more likely to have used heroin, 10.1 times more likely to have used meth, and 13.9 times more likely to have used steroids.
Addressing the indictments at a media briefing, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders related an “anecdote” that had been “floating around the Internet” about reporters splitting a bar tab, which she said explained why companies keep their money overseas, then noted that Trump had responded to the indictments “without a lot of reaction.”
Subscribe to the Weekly Review newsletter. Don’t worry, we won’t sell your email address!
"Gun owners have long been the hypochondriacs of American politics. Over the past twenty years, the gun-rights movement has won just about every battle it has fought; states have passed at least a hundred laws loosening gun restrictions since President Obama took office. Yet the National Rifle Association has continued to insist that government confiscation of privately owned firearms is nigh. The NRA’s alarmism helped maintain an active membership, but the strategy was risky: sooner or later, gun guys might have realized that they’d been had. Then came the shootings at a movie theater in Aurora, Colorado, and at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, followed swiftly by the nightmare the NRA had been promising for decades: a dedicated push at every level of government for new gun laws. The gun-rights movement was now that most insufferable of species: a hypochondriac taken suddenly, seriously ill."