It was on May 6, 2012, that Vice President Joe Biden gave his blessing to gay marriage, incidentally noting that “Will & Grace probably did more to educate the American public than almost anything anybody has done so far.” His stamp of approval was soon followed by Barack Obama’s, and it seemed like decades of activism by gay Americans had finally paid off. In “The Future of Queer,” however, Fenton Johnson begs to disagree. Much of what he values in gay culture comes very specifically from its outsider status: queer men and women, deprived of the conventional infrastructure that straight people take for granted, were forced to make up their own versions of family, friendship, community. In Johnson’s view, heterosexual America could learn an awful lot from these DIY institutions, which value emotional ties over blood relations and felt commitment over the flimsy fact of a marriage certificate. “Let us all be queers,” he writes in the final sentence of his eloquent essay—a plea not for uniformity but for a kind of freewheeling reverence, which recognizes that “we live and die in mystery, that all human endeavor must begin and end in respect, for ourselves, for one another, for our fellow creatures.”
In “Swap Meet,” Andrew Cockburn recounts Wall Street’s crusade against the Volcker Rule, which bars commercial banks from speculating with their own capital. The financial crisis of 2008 was supposed to have led to reform. Instead the toothless provisions of Dodd-Frank have been further defanged by a legion of industry lobbyists, which means that the predatory bankers are up to their old tricks again. Mansi Choksi looks at the perils of conjugal life in “The Newlyweds”—especially for Indian couples with the temerity to marry across caste lines. Her story is both profoundly romantic and disquieting, given the violent punishment meted out to such boundary-busting lovers. And in “Body Politic,” Sarah Aziza reports from Saudi Arabia, where women, long forbidden from assembling, driving, or even laughing in public, have begun to campaign for the right to exercise.
Our publisher, John R. MacArthur, takes a rueful look back at the cultural politics of the Cold War in “The Human Factor.” Rebecca Solnit compares cannibals and capitalists in her Easy Chair column (they turn out to be fellow travelers), and in Readings, we have court testimony by Taylor Swift, a poem by Alli Warren, and Experian’s pungent pigeonholing of American households, from “Golf Carts and Gourmets” to “Generational Soup” to “Red, White, and Bluegrass.” Throw in powerful back-of-the-book pieces by Lidija Haas, Yasmine Seale, and David Denby, as well as historical fiction by Robert Harris, and you’ll find that we’ve rung in the New Year quite effectively here at Harper’s Magazine. Let’s hope that 2018 is an improvement on its despair-inducing predecessor!
In February 1947, Harper’s Magazine published Henry L. Stimson’s “The Decision to Use the Atomic Bomb.” As secretary of war, Stimson had served as the chief military adviser to President Truman, and recommended the attacks on Hiroshima and Nagasaki. The terms of his unrepentant apologia, an excerpt of which appears on page 35, are now familiar to us: the risk of a dud made a demonstration too risky; the human cost of a land invasion would be too high; nothing short of the bomb’s awesome lethality would compel Japan to surrender. The bomb was the only option. Seventy years later, we find his reasoning unconvincing. Entirely aside from the destruction of the blasts themselves, the decision thrust the world irrevocably into a high-stakes arms race — in which, as Stimson took care to warn, the technology would proliferate, evolve, and quite possibly lead to the end of modern civilization. The first half of that forecast has long since come to pass, and the second feels as plausible as ever. Increasingly, the atmosphere seems to reflect the anxious days of the Cold War, albeit with more juvenile insults and more colorful threats. Terms once consigned to the history books — “madman theory,” “brinkmanship” — have returned to the news cycle with frightening regularity. In the pages that follow, seven writers and experts survey the current nuclear landscape. Our hope is to call attention to the bomb’s ever-present menace and point our way toward a world in which it finally ceases to exist.
The Ambassador Bridge arcs over the Detroit River, connecting Detroit to Windsor, Ontario, the southernmost city in Canada. Driving in from the Canadian side, where I grew up, is like viewing a panorama of the Motor City’s rise and fall, visible on either side of the bridge’s turquoise steel stanchions. On the right are the tubular glass towers of the Renaissance Center, headquarters of General Motors, and Michigan Central Station, the rail terminal that closed in 1988. On the left is a rusted industrial corridor — fuel tanks, docks, abandoned warehouses. I have taken this route all my life, but one morning this spring, I crossed for the first time in a truck.
But the exercise of labor is the worker’s own life-activity, the manifestation of his own life. . . . He works in order to live. He does not even reckon labor as part of his life, it is rather a sacrifice of his life.
— Karl Marx
To look at him, Sweet Macho was a beautiful horse, lean and strong with muscles that twitched beneath his shining black coat. A former racehorse, he carried himself with ceremony, prancing the field behind our house as though it were the winner’s circle. When he approached us that day at the edge of the yard, his eyes shone with what might’ve looked like intelligence but was actually a form of insanity. Not that there was any telling our mother’s boyfriend this — he fancied himself a cowboy.
Minimum square footage of San Francisco apartments allowed under new regulations:
Panoramic Interests (Berkeley, Calif.)
A Disney behavioral ecologist announced that elephants’ long-range low-frequency vocal rumblings draw elephant friends together and drive elephant enemies apart.
The judge continued to disallow the public release of Brailsford’s body-cam footage, and the jury spent less than six hours in deliberation before returning a verdict of not guilty. The police then released the video, showing Brailsford pointing his AR-15 assault rifle at Shaver while a sergeant asked him if he understood that there was “a very severe possibility” he would “get shot.”
"Gun owners have long been the hypochondriacs of American politics. Over the past twenty years, the gun-rights movement has won just about every battle it has fought; states have passed at least a hundred laws loosening gun restrictions since President Obama took office. Yet the National Rifle Association has continued to insist that government confiscation of privately owned firearms is nigh. The NRA’s alarmism helped maintain an active membership, but the strategy was risky: sooner or later, gun guys might have realized that they’d been had. Then came the shootings at a movie theater in Aurora, Colorado, and at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, followed swiftly by the nightmare the NRA had been promising for decades: a dedicated push at every level of government for new gun laws. The gun-rights movement was now that most insufferable of species: a hypochondriac taken suddenly, seriously ill."