Weekly Review
Hope Hicks resigns, China bans the letter n, and the moon gets a mobile phone network
Hope Hicks, a 29-year-old former model who is among the highest-paid White House staffers, announced her resignation from her role as communications director a day after she stated, in a more-than-eight-hour testimony to a House committee investigating Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election, that she sometimes told “white lies” while working for Donald Trump, the current president of the United States, who reportedly made 2,436 false or misleading claims since he took office.[1][2][3][4] “She is strategic, poised, and wise beyond her years,” said chief of staff John Kelly of Hicks, who was once featured on the cover of a young-adult novel about wealthy children who time travel.[5][6][7]
The government of Russia, which for four days in February bombarded Syria’s Eastern Ghouta at least 20 times a day, announced a daily “humanitarian pause” of five hours to allow the area’s 400,000 civilians to escape.[8][9] In China, after facing criticism for proposing a change to the constitution that would allow President Xi Jinping to remain in power indefinitely, the Communist Party banned citizens from searching for the terms “my emperor,” “lifelong,” “shameless,” and “I don’t agree”; for the letter n, which it reportedly feared people would use to represent the number of terms with the equation n > 2; and for images of Winnie the Pooh, to whom Xi has been likened.[10][11] “Maybe we’ll give that a shot,” said Trump.[12]
A survey put out by Trump’s reelection campaign asked whether English should be made the official language of the United States, South Korea banned English language classes for its first- and second-grade students in an attempt to “minimize negative effects of early English education practices,” and the Nigerian government began offering families $41 a year to keep their daughters in school.[13][14][15] In India, an MRI machine at a Mumbai hospital killed a 32-year-old man who walked into the room carrying an oxygen cylinder that activated the machine’s magnetic field.[16] Almost all passengers aboard a United Airlines flight to Washington, DC, threw up when the plane was hit by severe turbulence due to strong winds.[17] Researchers claimed that up to 60 percent of prisoners have suffered head injuries, and a study found a positive association between disgust of body odor and a person’s support for authoritarianism.[18][19] It was confirmed that the moon would get its own mobile phone network next year.[20]
No one would talk to me for this piece. Or rather, more than twenty women talked to me, sometimes for hours at a time, but only after I promised to leave out their names, and give them what I began to call deep anonymity. This was strange, because what they were saying did not always seem that extreme. Yet here in my living room, at coffee shops, in my inbox and on my voicemail, were otherwise outspoken female novelists, editors, writers, real estate agents, professors, and journalists of various ages so afraid of appearing politically insensitive that they wouldn’t put their names to their thoughts, and I couldn’t blame them.
Of course, the prepublication frenzy of Twitter fantasy and fury about this essay, which exploded in early January, is Exhibit A for why nobody wants to speak openly. Before the piece was even finished, let alone published, people were calling me “pro-rape,” “human scum,” a “harridan,” a “monster out of Stephen King’s ‘IT,’?” a “ghoul,” a “bitch,” and a “garbage person”—all because of a rumor that I was planning to name the creator of the so-called Shitty Media Men list. The Twitter feminist Jessica Valenti called this prospect “profoundly shitty” and “incredibly dangerous” without having read a single word of my piece. Other tweets were more direct: “man if katie roiphe actually publishes that article she can consider her career over.” “Katie Roiphe can suck my dick.” With this level of thought policing, who in their right mind would try to say anything even mildly provocative or original?
In the early Eighties, Andy King, the coach of the Seawolves, a swim club in Danville, California, instructed Debra Denithorne, aged twelve, to do doubles — to practice in the morning and the afternoon. King told Denithorne’s parents that he saw in her the potential to receive a college scholarship, and even to compete in the Olympics. Tall swimmers have an advantage in the water, and by the time Denithorne turned thirteen, she was five foot eight. She dropped soccer and a religious group to spend more time at the pool.
Amount the New York Federal Reserve Bank accidentally transferred in 2016 to scammers in the Philippines:
A 6,000-year-old skeleton with its middle finger in its mouth was found in the Sahara.
The shooter discarded his AR-15 semiautomatic weapon, the model used in six of America’s ten deadliest mass shootings and referred to by the NRA as “America’s rifle,” and then fled to a nearby Walmart, where customers can buy rifles but cannot purchase music with lyrics that contain the word “fuck.”
"Gun owners have long been the hypochondriacs of American politics. Over the past twenty years, the gun-rights movement has won just about every battle it has fought; states have passed at least a hundred laws loosening gun restrictions since President Obama took office. Yet the National Rifle Association has continued to insist that government confiscation of privately owned firearms is nigh. The NRA’s alarmism helped maintain an active membership, but the strategy was risky: sooner or later, gun guys might have realized that they’d been had. Then came the shootings at a movie theater in Aurora, Colorado, and at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, followed swiftly by the nightmare the NRA had been promising for decades: a dedicated push at every level of government for new gun laws. The gun-rights movement was now that most insufferable of species: a hypochondriac taken suddenly, seriously ill."