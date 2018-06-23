SIGN IN to access Harper’s Magazine
Al Baseer and Al Malik (detail), mixed media artworks from the series The Language of Existence Blue by Lulwah Al Homoud, whose work is on view this week at Tabari Artspace, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Courtesy the artist and Tabari Artspace, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Acres of mirrors in Donald Trump’s Taj Mahal casino in Atlantic City:
Frank Dumont (Atlantic City)
Former foster children are twice as likely as Iraqi war veterans to suffer post-traumatic stress syndrome.
Donald Trump admires North Korean state TV, the Supreme Court upholds Ohio's ability to purge voters from its rolls, a woman sues NASA to keep her moondust
"Gun owners have long been the hypochondriacs of American politics. Over the past twenty years, the gun-rights movement has won just about every battle it has fought; states have passed at least a hundred laws loosening gun restrictions since President Obama took office. Yet the National Rifle Association has continued to insist that government confiscation of privately owned firearms is nigh. The NRA’s alarmism helped maintain an active membership, but the strategy was risky: sooner or later, gun guys might have realized that they’d been had. Then came the shootings at a movie theater in Aurora, Colorado, and at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, followed swiftly by the nightmare the NRA had been promising for decades: a dedicated push at every level of government for new gun laws. The gun-rights movement was now that most insufferable of species: a hypochondriac taken suddenly, seriously ill."